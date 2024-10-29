South Africa tinker with squad yet again ahead of Scotland match as training plans emerge

Call up for young stand-off as experienced prop drops out

South Africa have called up the Sharks stand-off Jordan Hendrikse for their tour of Europe which begins with the match against Scotland at Murrayfield a week on Sunday.

Hendrikse, 23, played in the Sharks’ recent win over Glasgow Warriors, kicking 13 points in the 28-24 victory in Durban. He made his South Africa debut against Wales at Twickenham in June, starting the game at 10 as the Springboks won 41-13. He is the younger brother of scrum-half and fellow Bok Jaden Hendrikse, who is also in the squad.

His call-up comes as Frans Malherbe drops out. The experienced prop was forced to remain in South Africa on Sunday due to an ankle injury sustained in the Storrmers’ loss to Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch on Saturday. Jordan Hendrikse’s inclusion means there will now be three three fly-halves in the touring squad, with the Sharks man joining Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard.

The South African touring party has arrived in Jersey for a training camp and Hendrikse will join them there on Thursday.

Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks head coach, explained the decision to replace Malherbe with a backline player, saying there was enough depth among the props at this stage in the group following the call-up of Wilco Louw, who has joined fellow front-rowers Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche and Gerhard Steenekamp in the squad.

Earlier, Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Cameron Hanekom (loose forward) were also called up after the withdrawal of Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Damian Willemse, who were ruled out with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

“Jordan has been playing very well for the Hollywoodbets Sharks in the Vodacom URC and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures,” said Erasmus.

“This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok set-up itself. We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs.

“He’s a talented player, and he’s been growing in the role at his union as we saw with his late penalty goal to earn the Hollywoodbets Sharks the Carling Currie Cup title earlier this season, and through his recent performances in the Vodacom URC, so we are excited to see what he can add to the squad.”

Erasmus added: “With the UK and South Africa being in similar time zones it would be simple to call up another prop should the need arise during the tour.”

The Springboks began their tour preparations in earnest in Jersey on Tuesday after having a recovery day on Monday following the long-haul flight. They are due to fly to Scotland on Sunday ahead of the game at Murrayfield the following week. They will also play England at Twickenham on November 16 and Wales in Cardiff on November 23.

Updated South Africa squad

Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls).

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster).

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls), Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Scrum-halves: Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Fly-halves: Jordan Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

