South Africa make squad changes ahead of facing Scotland

Bulls duo replace their injured team-mate

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Africa have called up hooker Johan Grobbelaar and prop Wilco Louw for their European tour following the withdrawal through injury of utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

The Springboks kick off their tour in Edinburgh against Scotland on Sunday, November 10 before facing England six days later and Wales on November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wessels, who can play at prop and hooker, was named in the initial 34-man squad on Tuesday but has been ruled out after it emerged that he suffered an ankle injury in the Vodacom Bulls’ United Rugby Championship clash against the Scarlets last week, prompting head coach Rassie Erasmus to call up two of his Bulls team-mates.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar has been called into the South Africa squad. | AFP via Getty Images

Louw has not played for South Africa since 2021 but Grobbelaar has been a regular member of the Boks squad this season and started the Tests against Portugal and Australia. He was sent off against the Scarlets on Friday for a high tackle but the red card was rescinded this week by a disciplinary panel because it was felt “there was not a high degree of danger”.

The Springboks will be based in Jersey for a training camp before heading to Edinburgh on November 3.

“It’s always sad to lose a player to injury and we wish Jan-Hendrik all the best on his road to recovery, but this opens up the door for Johan and Wilco to make their mark against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales,” said Erasmus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jan-Hendrik offered us the luxury of serving as a prop and hooker, but with his versatility out of the picture, we decided to call up a specialist prop and hooker.”

Updated Springbok squad

Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls).

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain, Hollywoodbets Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Scrum-halves: Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Fly-halves: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad