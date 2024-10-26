Matthews answers Scotland snub as Tuipulotu is catalyst for victory once more

Glasgow Warriors reminded everyone why they are URC champions with an excellent 28-17 victory over DHL Stormers in Stellenbosch.

Looking to bounce back from last weekend’s narrow defeat by the Sharks, Warriors can head back from their two-game trip to South Africa in good spirits following this entertaining encounter in the Western Cape. They showed admirable fortitude to land a bonus-point triumph in unique circumstances, with excellent performances from captain Sione Tuipulotu and hooker Johnny Matthews, who made a mockery of his Scotland squad snub earlier in the week.

The first half was low on scoring but high on drama amid a carnival atmosphere at the Danie Craven Stadium. The match was moved to the Stellenbosch venue and the locals packed out a setting more akin to a US college football match than a game of rugby. With an enthusiastic DJ on the decks amid glorious sunshine and stunning scenery but a ploughed pitch, both teams decided to play expansive rugby.

The Stormers thought they had opened the scoring when Warrick Gelant scuttled on to a long punt downfield after a period of crazy, error-strewn rugby. Amid that, there was a knock-on in the build-up from Gelant, with the TMO spotted to rule out one of the season’s more bizarre scores.

The hosts did break the deadlock on 34 minutes when Damian Willemse ploughed over, although he appeared to tweak a stomach muscle in the process and was replaced not long after. Manie Libbok put two more points on the board with his conversion.

In lock Richie Gray’s last match for the club, Warriors responded magnificently just before the break, with Matthews - who else - rummaging over the tryline after a driving maul. The visitors took advantage of Libbok being sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on, with Adam Hastings converted.

The second half was just as intriguing. Glasgow poked their noses in front on 49 minutes when Tuipulotu latched on to a cute Sebastian Cancelliere chip to score in the corner, making up for another ‘try’ being annulled for a forward pass from Hastings.

However, the Stormers weren’t done. Dan du Plessis was next to cross the whitewash, with Libbock converted, before the South African flyhalf kicked a penalty to put them 17-14 ahead on the 64-minute mark.

Glasgow’s response showed their top-drawer credentials. From kick-off, Tuipulotu sent a long pass out wide and Kyle Rowe chased down his own kick to plunge over right in the corner as the Stormers defence were caught sleeping. Hastings added the extras, before on 72 minutes Henco Venter settled matters with a close-range converted try after more good work from Matthews.