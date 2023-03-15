Six Nations: Scotland v Italy ‘definitely not about development’ but Ben Healy set to be part of freshen-up

Scotland must tread a fine line between freshening up their team and ensuring they end what has been a mainly impressive Six Nations campaign with a win when they play Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Ben Healy has made a favourable impression since joining the Scotland squad. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Injuries mean some changes have been forced upon them, and in key positions too, with Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both ruled out, and a question mark over Richie Gray who will be assessed on Wednesday. There will be the temptation to freshen up other parts of the team after a gruelling six weeks of Test rugby and there are several players in the wider squad who will be desperate to be involved but have yet to see any action, including the Edinburgh-bound stand-off Ben Healy.

Russell’s absence with a knee ligament strain has opened the door for Healy to win his first cap. The Tipperary-born playmaker has switched allegiance from Ireland to Scotland after representing the former at age-grade level and has underlined his commitment by agreeing to leave Munster to join Edinburgh. John Dalziel, one of Gregor Townsend’s assistants, says Healy had made a favourable impression on the coaching team. “We’ve been so impressed with Ben,” said Dalziel. “I think it’s his mindset, he’s very intelligent around his game. He brings a different perspective from being in the Irish system and we’ve used him as a coaching tool. He speaks really insightfully on a lot of areas and just gives a different perspective. He’s been excellent and has probably deserved an opportunity but where do you give him that opportunity when you’ve got France and Ireland, and Finn’s playing so well? He’s come in and made a commitment, and is going to Edinburgh as well, and we’re so excited in what we see in him. We’re looking beyond the next cycle and he’s a lad that’s really going to add to our group.”

Townsend is likely to choose between Healy and Blair Kinghorn as his starting 10 against Italy but given Hogg’s absence the coach may opt to utilise Kinghorn at full-back. Italy are rooted to the foot of the table after four consecutive defeats but they have impressed in parts, and memories remain fresh of their victory over the Welsh in the final round of last season’s Six Nations and their autumn win over Australia. For that reason, Scotland will not make wholesale changes even if they have one eye on the World Cup in the autumn. But Dalziel is also mindful of the toll the first four games have taken.

Scotland assistant coach John Dalziel, right, with Gregor Townsend. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)