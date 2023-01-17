Ben Healy is one of four uncapped players named in the Scotland squad for the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

The Irish-born stand-off has agreed a deal to join Edinburgh from Munster in the summer and is now in line to switch allegiance to Scotland having previously represented Ireland at under-20 level. He qualifies through his Scottish mother.

He is joined in the squad by three other new faces. Bath wing Ruaridh McConnochie is an eye-catching inclusion. He won two full caps for England but the last was in 2019 so he is eligible to switch sides through the new World Rugby three-year rule and qualifies through his Scottish father.

There is a call-up for Leicester Tigers second row Cameron Henderson who was previously part of Stirling County’s FOSROC Super6 squad and was selected for Scotland’s 2021 summer matches against England A, Romania and Georgia, only for the games to be cancelled due to Covid.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his squad for the 2023 Six Nations. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Uncapped Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall retains his place after being included in the Autumn Nations Series squad but not getting on the field. Jamie Ritchie will captain Scotland and there is a place for Finn Russell, a shock exclusion from head coach Gregor Townsend’s original autumn squad.

There are recalls for Saracens wing/full-back Sean Maitland, who has 15 tries from his 53 caps but has not featured for Scotland for almost two years, and centre Huw Jones, who re-joined Glasgow Warriors in the summer and has been in fine form after recovering from a back injury.

Hamish Watson is included but has not played since suffering a concussion in November. There are also places in the party for Zander Fagerson, who has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, and Duhan van der Merwe, who has been troubled by an ankle issue.

Injuries have robbed Townsend of Rory Darge, Scott Cummings, Murphy Walker, Darcy Graham and Adam Hastings.

Munster's Ben Healy, who has agreed to join Edinburgh in the summer, has received a first Scotland call-up for the Six Nations. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Scotland’s opening match against England at Twickenham on February 4. They then face Wales at Murrayfield a week later and France in Paris on February 26, before rounding off the campaign with two home games, against Ireland on March 12 and Italy on March 18.

Scotland squad for the 2023 Guinness Six NationsForwardsEwan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 6 caps

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps

Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps

Andy Christie (Saracens) 4 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 59 caps

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 72 caps

Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 69 caps

Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) uncapped

WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 50 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) - CAPTAIN - 36 caps

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 16 caps

Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) 3 caps

Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps

Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 22 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 54 capsBacks

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 39 caps

Ben Healy (Munster Rugby) uncapped

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 96 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 38 caps

Sean Maitland (Saracens) 53 caps

Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby) uncapped

Stafford McDowell (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 58 caps

Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 4 caps

Finn Russell (Racing 92) 65 caps

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps

Ben White (London Irish) 9 caps2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures

England v Scotland, Saturday 4 February, kick-off 4.45pm, Twickenham

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 11 February, kick-off 4.45pm, BT Murrayfield

France v Scotland, Sunday 26 February, kick-off 3pm, Stade de France

Scotland v Ireland, Sunday 12 March, kick-off 3pm, BT Murrayfield

