Six Nations: Scotland duo Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg out of Italy match as Charlie Savala called into squad

Scotland will be without the influential duo of Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg for the final match of the Six Nations against Italy on Saturday after it was confirmed that they have left the camp due to injury.

Edinburgh fly-half Charlie Savala has been called into the Scotland squad.

The players picked up knocks in last weekend’s 22-7 defeat against Ireland, which ended Scotland’s hopes of landing the Triple Crown and winning the tournament. Stand-off Russell has a knee complaint and full-back Hogg has damaged his ankle, meaning that they will not be fit enough to face the Italians. As a consequence, Edinburgh fly-half Charlie Savala has been called into the squad for the first time, while Josh Bayliss will return to the group after being released to play for bath. There is also concern over Richie Gray, after the second row hurt his ribs early on against the Irish. He continues to be monitored by the Scotland medical team.

An update from the SRU read: “Stuart Hogg sustained an ankle injury and will be unavailable for this weekend’s match against Italy. He will return to his club in due course for further management of this injury. Finn Russell suffered an injury to one of his knee ligaments. He will return to Racing 92 to continue his rehabilitation. Richie Gray sustained an injury during the Ireland match and will remain with the squad to be continued to be assessed by medics. Edinburgh Rugby fly-half Charlie Savala has been added to the squad and Josh Bayliss has returned to the group having played for Bath at the weekend.”

