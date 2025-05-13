Sebastian Cancelliere was player of the match in Glasgow Warriors' recent win over Munster at Scotstoun Stadium. | SNS Group

Argentina international winger linked with move to his former club

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sebastián Cancelliere looks like being the next high profile departure from Glasgow Warriors as Scottish Rugby moves towards having fewer foreign players in the domestic game.

The Argentina international is in his fourth year with the Scotstoun club and was a key member of last season’s United Rugby Championship-winning team. Cancelliere, 31, started the final against the Bulls and scored eight tries in 15 matches over the course of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and being linked with a move back to Argentina to join the Hindu club in Buenos Aires where he started his career.

Sebastian Cancelliere was player of the match in Glasgow Warriors' recent win over Munster at Scotstoun Stadium. | SNS Group

Nigel Carolan, Glasgow’s assistant coach, conceded it would be a big loss if the deal goes through and cautioned against allowing too many foreign players to leave. It was announced last month that Henco Venter, Glasgow’s experienced South African back-rower, would be joining Brive in the summer.

“Seb has been a massive contributor to our success over the last few years,” said Carolan. “I guess with the reduction in foreign player availability and what we can accommodate in our squads, the powers that be are maybe hinting that we're trying to bring more Scottish players through.

“But Seb has been and continues to be a great contributor to us. He's been there in all the big games and scoring tries. So look, if that's the case, he's going to be a big loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contribution made by the likes of Cancelliere and Venter should not be underestimated, said Carolan, particularly in the period of the season when the club loses around 15 of its players to the Scotland squad.

“When our international players are away, these are the guys that step up and carry us through,” said Carolan. “They're important for us, for the club, and they've done really well. I don't think Glasgow Warriors would be in as good a place without the help of some of these guys over the last number of years.”

Glasgow Warriors' Sebastian Cancelliere on the attack in the Investec Champions Cup win over Leicester Tigers. | SNS Group

The coach stressed the importance of allowing young Scottish players to develop but believes experienced foreign campaigners can help.

“It's definitely a balance,” he said. “If they're blocking the road of a Scottish player, I think there's a conversation to be had there. But I think when they're contributing and bringing young Scottish players through, I think there's value to be had in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those guys like Henco Venter and Sebastian, have been really positive for us. I think it's a healthy thing.