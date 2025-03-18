Back-row forward to join club in France’s second tier

Henco Venter, one of the heroes of Glasgow Warriors’ United Rugby Championship success last year, is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The South African back-row forward has agreed a deal to join Brive in ProD2, the second tier of French rugby.

Venter, 32, signed for Glasgow ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and was well known to head coach Franco Smith having worked with him in South Africa.

Henco Venter poses with the URC trophy after Glasgow Warriors' win over Vodacom Bulls in the final at Loftus Versfeld. | SNS Group

The pair rekindled their partnership in Scotland to good effect as Smith steered Glasgow to a remarkable URC triumph, defeating hot favourites the Bulls in the final at Loftus Versfeld.

Venter came off the bench for the final quarter and was part of a huge defensive effort as the Warriors won 21-16 to lift the trophy. He had played a similar role in the wins over the Stormers and Munster in the quarter- and semi-finals.

“Henco has had a tremendous influence on our playing group since his arrival at Scotstoun, and embodies what it means to be a Warrior,” said Smith.

“He has played a key role in the development of our squad, providing a consistently high standard of performance on the field and always driving standards off the field.

“He has been a great asset to our environment and always gives his all – we wish him and his family well for their next adventure.”

The pair first crossed paths when Smith was head coach of the Shimlas team, representing the University of Free State, where Venter was a theology student. They then worked together at the Cheetahs, taking part in the Currie Cup and Super Rugby.

Venter went to have a spell in Japan with Toshiba Brave Lupus before returning to South Africa to play for the Durban-based Sharks then joining Glasgow in summer 2023.

Glasgow Warriors' Henco Venter takes on Ospreys' Morgan Morse in a URC match at Scotstoun earlier this month. | SNS Group

“I want to thank everyone at the club, both on and off the field – the last couple of seasons have been one of the biggest highlights of my career,” he told glasgowwarriors.org.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here immensely, and we’re not finished yet – we’ve got a big finish to the season coming up, and I want to be as big a part of that as I can possibly be.”