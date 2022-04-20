Six Nations 2023: Dates and kick-off times announced, with Calcutta Cup given prime slot

The fixtures for the championship were released on Wednesday and for the third year in a row the Calcutta Cup clash is the standout game in round one.
Scotland are aiming for a hat-trick of victories over the Auld Enemy, something they’ve not achieved since the early 1970s.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, kick-off 4.45pm.
Scotland then host Wales at BT Murrayfield a week later, on Saturday, February 11, again at 4.45pm.
Round three sees Scotland play France on a Sunday, with the match in Paris scheduled for February 26 (3pm).
Gregor Townsend’s side are back at home for round four, and it’s another Sunday game, with Ireland visiting Murrayfield on March 12 (3pm).
Scotland’s final match is at home to Italy on Saturday, March 18 at 12.30pm.
2023 Six Nations fixtures:
ROUND 1
Saturday February 4
Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, 14.15
England v Scotland, Twickenham, 16.45
Sunday February 5
Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico, 15.00
ROUND 2
Saturday February 11
Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium, 14.15
Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield, 16.45
Sunday February 12
England v Italy, Twickenham, 15.00
ROUND 3
Saturday February 25
Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico, 14.15
Wales v England, Principality Stadium, 16.45
Sunday February 26
France v Scotland, Stade de France, 15.00
ROUND 4
Saturday March 11
Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico, 14.15
England v France, Twickenham, 16.45
Sunday March 12
Scotland v Ireland, BT Murrayfield, 15.00
ROUND 5
Saturday March 18
Scotland v Italy, BT Murrayfield, 12.30
France v Wales, Stade de France, 14.45
Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium, 17.00