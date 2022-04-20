Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors Challenge Cup quarter-finals dates, kick-off times announced

Edinburgh celebrate their Challenge Cup win over Bath. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Edinburgh, who sealed their place in the last eight with a win over Bath, will take on Wasps at the DAM Health Stadium on Saturday, May 7, kick-off 12.30pm.

Glasgow, who overcame Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park in the last 16, will travel to France to face Lyon in the quarter-finals.

The match at Matmut Stadium de Gerland is also scheduled for Saturday, May 7, and will kick off at 8pm UK time.

Glasgow Warriors hooker Johnny Matthews dives over to score against Newcastle Falcons. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Both games will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

The winners of each tie will play each other in the semi-finals, setting up the possibility of a Scottish inter-city derby in the last four.

In the other quarter-final ties, Gloucester will host Saracens on Friday, May 6 (8pm) and Toulon will face London Irish at home on Sunday, May 8 (12.30 BST).

EPCR CHALLENGE CUP - quarter-finals

Friday 6 May

Gloucester Rugby v Saracens, Kingsholm (20.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday 7 May

Edinburgh Rugby v Wasps, DAM Health Stadium (12.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Lyon v Glasgow Warriors, Matmut Stadium de Gerland (20.00)

beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Sunday 8 May

RC Toulon v London Irish, Stade Félix Mayol (12.30)

France 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Semi-finals - 13/14/15 May

The highest-ranked clubs will have home venue advantage.

SF 1: Lyon (1) or Glasgow Warriors (14) v Edinburgh Rugby (3) or Wasps (12)

SF 2: RC Toulon (2) or London Irish (6) v Gloucester Rugby (4) or Saracens (8)

Final - Friday, 27 May