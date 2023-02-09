Scotland are on a high after beating England in a Twickenham thriller in their opening Six Nations match - and will head home to Murrayfield for their next challenge.

Stuart Hogg of Scotland is tackled by Owen Watkin of Wales during the Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at Principality Stadium on February 12, 2022.

Defending champions Wales will be keen to make amends for their comprehensive defeat to Ireland in their opening tie, while Scotland will be looking to prove they are real title contenders.

Gregor Townsend’s team will also be hoping to avenge last year’s tense 20-17 defeat to Wales in Cardiff, the second successive time the Scots have lost to Wales after an opening win against the English. In 2021 the margin was even closer, after Wales defeated Scotland by a single point in a 24–25 nailbiter held behind closed doors at

Here’s what history tells us about the international tie that dates back nearly 140 years.

What is the record between Scotland and Wales?

Since Scotland first played Wales at Raeburn Place, in Edinburgh, in the Home Nations Championship on January 8, 1883, a total of 128 matches have been played between the two teams.

Wales have the edge with 75 wins, compared to 50 for Scotland, while the teams have drawn on three occasions.

Scotland’s longest winning streak agains the Welsh was five matches between 1923 and 1927, while Wales won nine straight fixtures between 2008 and 2016.

Scotland’s biggest winning margin was 25 points in 1924, while Wales triumphed by a hefty 48 poinits in 2014.

The largest points totals recorded in the fixure came in the same games – 35 for Scotland in 1924 and 51 for Wales in 2014.

How have the two teams performed in the Six Nations previously?

In the history of the Six Nations – previously known at the Home Nations Championship then the Five Nations – Wales have lifted the trophy on 28 occasions, compared to Scotland’s 14 triumphs.

The Home Nations Championship became the Five Nations Championship with the addition of France in 1910.

France were then expelled from the tournament in 1932, with the four host nations once again competing for the title until France was readmitted for the 1948 competition.

Italy then joined to make it the Six Nations Championship in 2000.

When did Scotland last beat Wales?

Scotland’s last away win against Wales in the Six Nations was three years ago, when they triumphed 10-14 at Parc y Scarlets, in the Welsh town of Llanelli, in a Six Nations match delayed until October due to the global pandemic.

You have to go back to 2002 for Scotland's last win in front of a crowd in Cardiff, when they registered a 22-27 victory at the Millenium Stadium.

But they’ve had more recent luck at home – with a 29–13 win in the 2017 Six Nations Championship. That victory saw tries from Thomas Seymour and Tim Vissor, with a faultless performance by Finn Russell who slotted home five penalties and two conversions. It brought to an end a miserable decade without a win over the Welsh, following 21–9 win at Murrayfield in the Six Nations in 2007.

Who is favourite to win the game?

The bookies can’t split Scotland and Wales, with both teams priced at 10/11 to won the match. The odds on a draw are 20/1.

When is the game?

Scotland will face Wales in the second round of the 2023 Six Nations Championship at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, February 11, with a 4.45pm kick-off.

Can I watch the game on television?

The game will be shown live on BBC1. Coverage will start from 4pm.

Does the winner of the game receive a trophy?

