Six Nations 2023: Five talking points after blockbuster opening weekend - Duhan van der Merwe, imperious Ireland, Italy

The 2023 Six Nations started at the weekend, with the stand-out result undoubtedly being Scotland’s 29-23 success over England at Twickenham.

It is the third time in a row that Gregor Townsend’s men have defeated the English – two of those victories have come in London – and sets the Scots up nicely for Saturday’s clash with Wales. Scotland have never won their opening two matches in the Six Nations since the tournament expanded in 2000.

However, there were numerous other talking points from the weekend, with Ireland kicking off their campaign with a commanding victory over Wales, while holders France were given a scare by Italy in Rome. We pick out five talking points from a feast of rugby.

Duhan's the man

Duhan van der Merwe scored one of Scotland's great Six Nations tries against England at Twickenham.

The difference between the rivals in a gripping Calcutta Cup encounter between England and Scotland at Twickenham was the visitors’ unflinching willingness to attack and their most potent weapon, Duhan van der Merwe. England's loose kick, fragmented chase and dismal tackling provided the platform for the giant wing to score one of Scotland’s great tries in the first half, but it was still a magnificent finish. And with six minutes to go he showed strength and agility to condemn the hosts to defeat with a classy second. To a Scotland backline blessed with dangerous runners, Van der Merwe brings his own brand of X-factor. Given that the 27-year-old was recently battling injury and admitted himself that the past few months have been challenging for him on a personal level, this was a statement display from the winger. With Darcy Graham ruled out for the Wales match this weekend, Van der Merwe could not have picked a better time to step up to the plate.

Tentative signs of revival

A third successive Calcutta Cup defeat stung England, but there was promise in their maiden outing under new head coach Steve Borthwick. Confounding expectations, they defended poorly against Scotland but showed the type of ambition and accuracy in attack that was expected to be layered on at a later date. Their set-piece is still in need of attention and they missed a hefty carrier to really dent the line, but in scoring three tries they showed a purpose that was missing in the latter stages of Eddie Jones' time in charge.

Ireland in the box seat

Josh Van Der Flier secures Ireland's bonus point by scoring a fourth try against Wales.

Apart from struggling for a long period in the second half, Ireland fully justified their title favourites tag with a 34-10 victory over Wales in Cardiff. A 27-3 interval lead came after a near-faultless 40 minutes in which they physically dominated Warren Gatland's ill-disciplined side and, having lost their way, they finished strongly with Josh van der Flier grabbing the bonus point. France's visit to the Aviva Stadium in round two has the look of a title decider and on this evidence it is Ireland's to lose as they live up to their billing as the world's top-ranked side.

Rookies offer hope to struggling Wales

There was no fairytale script to accompany Warren Gatland's return as Wales head coach, with Six Nations title favourites Ireland powering to a 34-10 victory in Cardiff. Wales were horribly outplayed during a first half to forget, but the overall performances of wing Rio Dyer, centre Joe Hawkins and flanker Jac Morgan should give Welsh supporters cause for optimism. All three made strong contributions during a difficult afternoon to enhance their reputations. When there is so much that needs fixing in Welsh rugby, such exciting young talent is worth savouring. How they will fare at BT Murrayfield next weekend will give us a further indication of how quickly Gatland is getting his methods across.

Italian rugby on the rise

