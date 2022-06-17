Scotland summer tour: Adam Hastings and Huw Jones ruled out as one is added to squad

Adam Hastings, the stand-off, and Huw Jones, who can play centre or full-back, will both miss the trip to Chile and Argentina after sustaining injuries on club duty.

The pair had been recalled by Gregor Townsend after impressing for Gloucester and Harlequins respectively. Both had been omitted from the Scotland coach’s original Six Nations squad.

Hastings injured his hamstring and Jones his back in the final round of Premiership games this season.

Scotland's Huw Jones (left) and Adam Hastings have been ruled out of the summer tour.

Despite losing two backs to injury Scotland have not called up like for like replacements but they have announced that Glasgow Warriors hooker Johnny Matthews has joined the squad. The uncapped Matthews was Glasgow’s top try-scorer this season.

Scotland will open the tour with an A international against Chile in Santiago on June 25, then play three Test matches against Argentina in July.

The games against Argentina will take place in Jujuy on July 2, Salta on July 9 and Santiago Del Estero on July 16.