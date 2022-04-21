Scotland tour of Argentina: live TV coverage, dates and kick-off times - but still no confirmation of Chile Test

Scotland last played in Argentina in 2018 when they beat the Pumas 44-15 in Resistencia. (Photo by Pablo GASPARINI / AFP)

Gregor Townsend’s side will play three Test matches against the Pumas and are also hoping to arrange a game against Chile, although this has still not been confirmed.

The Argentina series will be played in the north of the country at venues which Scotland have never before played.

The first Test is scheduled for Jujuy on Saturday 2 July, the second Test is in Salta on Saturday 9 July and the third and final Test will take place on Saturday 16 July in Santiago Del Estero.

All matches will kick-off at 8.10pm (UK time) and shown live on Sky Sports.

Scottish Rugby said in a statement: “Discussions with Rugby Chile are ongoing regarding a potential match prior to the three-Test series against Argentina. No formal agreement has been reached at this stage.”

Stuart Hogg and Stuart McInally celebrate a try for Scotland against Argentina, in Resistencia in 2018. (Photo by Pablo GASPARINI / AFP)

Townsend said: “Having not been able to tour for the past two years, the summer tour to Argentina represents a great opportunity for our players to improve, build togetherness and represent their country once again. With the World Cup now less than 16 months away, it will help our players gain more game time and experience ahead of next season.

“The Test Series in Argentina will be a tough challenge as Argentina are a proud rugby nation with a strong home record. They will provide our forwards with a real test, but they also play a really open style of rugby under their new head coach, Michael Chieka. When you see the quality of Argentinian players that are currently playing in Europe, they have ability right across their squad.”

Scotland’s 2022 Argentina Tour

First Test: Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy, live on Sky Sports

Second Test: Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta, live on Sky Sports