Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg absent as Scotland tour squad is named with new captain and six uncapped players

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has picked a 40-man squad for the summer tour to South America.. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In Hogg’s absence, Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist will captain the tour party.

There are recalls for Adam Hastings and Huw Jones who were both left out of Townsend’s original Six Nations squad and call-ups for the uncapped Ben Muncaster, Matt Currie, Glen Young, Murphy Walker, Ollie Smith and Kyle Rowe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Warriors forwards Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson are all selected after missing much of the second half of the season through injury. But the tour has come too soon for Jamie Ritchie who tore his hamstring in the Six Nations win over England.

Alongside Russell and Hogg, fellow Lion Chris Harris is also missing, The trio have been playing rugby almost non-stop since the Lions’ tour of South Africa last summer.

Scotland’s other Lions – Duhan van der Merwe, Rory Sutherland, Ali Price, Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson – have all been selected for the tour.

Scotland will play an A international against Chile in Santiago on June 25 followed by three Test matches against Argentina in July.

Scotland tour squad

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) - 2 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) - 22 caps

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) - 18 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps

Andy Christie (Saracens) - 1 cap

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) - 1 cap

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) - 4 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 47 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Captain) (Edinburgh Rugby) - 53 caps

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) - 67 caps

Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps

Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) - 9 caps

Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) - 1 cap

Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) - 20 caps

Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors) - 18 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) - 25 caps

Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 49 caps

Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped

Backs

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby) - 24 caps

Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) - 27 caps

Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) - 26 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 17 caps

Damian Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) - 4 caps

Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) - 5 caps

Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) - 24 caps

Huw Jones (Harlequins) - 31 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) - 31 caps

Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) - 2 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 51 caps

Kyle Rowe (London Irish) - uncapped

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped

Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) - 1 cap

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) - 5 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors) - 16 caps

Ben White (London Irish) - 4 caps

Itinerary

Chile v Scotland A | Saturday 25 June 2022, kick-off 9pm (UK time) - Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, Santiago, live on Premier Sports

Argentina v Scotland | Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy, live on Sky Sports

Argentina v Scotland | Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta, live on Sky Sports