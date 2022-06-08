Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg absent as Scotland tour squad is named with new captain and six uncapped players

In Hogg’s absence, Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist will captain the tour party.
There are recalls for Adam Hastings and Huw Jones who were both left out of Townsend’s original Six Nations squad and call-ups for the uncapped Ben Muncaster, Matt Currie, Glen Young, Murphy Walker, Ollie Smith and Kyle Rowe.
Glasgow Warriors forwards Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson are all selected after missing much of the second half of the season through injury. But the tour has come too soon for Jamie Ritchie who tore his hamstring in the Six Nations win over England.
Alongside Russell and Hogg, fellow Lion Chris Harris is also missing, The trio have been playing rugby almost non-stop since the Lions’ tour of South Africa last summer.
Scotland’s other Lions – Duhan van der Merwe, Rory Sutherland, Ali Price, Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson – have all been selected for the tour.
Scotland will play an A international against Chile in Santiago on June 25 followed by three Test matches against Argentina in July.
Scotland tour squad
Forwards
Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) - 2 caps
Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) - 22 caps
Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) - 18 caps
Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps
Andy Christie (Saracens) - 1 cap
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) - 1 cap
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps
Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) - 4 caps
Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 47 caps
Grant Gilchrist (Captain) (Edinburgh Rugby) - 53 caps
Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) - 67 caps
Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps
Ben Muncaster (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) - 9 caps
Javan Sebastian (Scarlets) - 1 cap
Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) - 20 caps
Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors) - 18 caps
George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) - 25 caps
Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped
Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 49 caps
Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped
Backs
Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby) - 24 caps
Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped
Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) - 27 caps
Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) - 26 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 17 caps
Damian Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) - 4 caps
Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) - 5 caps
Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) - 24 caps
Huw Jones (Harlequins) - 31 caps
Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) - 31 caps
Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) - 2 caps
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 51 caps
Kyle Rowe (London Irish) - uncapped
Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped
Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) - 1 cap
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) - 5 caps
Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors) - 16 caps
Ben White (London Irish) - 4 caps
Itinerary
Chile v Scotland A | Saturday 25 June 2022, kick-off 9pm (UK time) - Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, Santiago, live on Premier Sports
Argentina v Scotland | Saturday 2 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy, live on Sky Sports
Argentina v Scotland | Saturday 9 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta, live on Sky Sports
Argentina v Scotland | Saturday 16 July 2022, kick-off 8.10pm (UK time) - The Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero, live on Sky Sports