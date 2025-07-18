Scotland sign off Pacific tour on high as Glasgow Warriors playmaker illuminates Eden Park

Tour ends on positive note but Fiji defeat will rankle

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland ended their Pacific tour on a positive note, scoring seven tries to defeat Samoa in Auckland on a night when Jamie Dobie illuminated Eden Park.

The Glasgow Warriors player had his finest outing in a Scotland jersey, particularly at scrum-half in the first 40 minutes. He was moved on to the wing after the break to accommodate George Horne and continued to exert an influence as the visitors won 41-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the most convincing performance of the tour by Scotland, albeit against opponents playing their first match since September. First-half tries from Ewan Ashman, the excellent Rory Hutchinson, Arron Reed and Kyle Steyn put the tourists in the driving seat and they led 22-0 at the turn. Grant Gilchrist, Kyle Rowe and George Turner kept the scoreboard ticking over with second-half tries and although Samoa responded with scores from Ben Nee-Nee and Duncan Paia’aua, Scotland ran out comfortable winners.

Ewan Ashman and Andy Onyeama-Christie celebrate Scotland's 41-12 win over Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland. | Getty Images

The bald stats from the tour are played three, won two, lost one and there is no doubting last weekend’s defeat in Fiji was a major setback for Scotland. The loss in Suva saw them drop one place in the world rankings, to eighth, when the aim was to move into the top six ahead of the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Point to prove after Fiji defeat

USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga will all visit Murrayfield in November, offering the Scots another chance to climb the ladder. A top-six spot by the time the draw takes place in December would place them among the top tier of seeds.

Gregor Townsend’s side had a point to prove following the defeat in Fiji and they returned to New Zealand to more favourable conditions. They had opened the tour with a 29-26 win over the Maori All Blacks in Whangarei and ended it on a cool evening in Auckland which was more suited to the Scots than the humidity of Suva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland had never previously won at Eden Park, a fabled rugby venue wrapped up in All Blacks mystique. They had come five times previously to play New Zealand and lost each time. There was also a painful 20-16 defeat by England in the 2011 World Cup, when Townsend was assistant coach to Andy Robinson.

Samoa may not have the lustre of the All Blacks but they enjoyed a noisy backing at Eden Park. Auckland has a huge Samoan population and there were around 15,000 inside the ground. They roared their approval for the pre-match Siva Tau war dance and Scotland accepted the challenge.

Samoa were lively starters but it didn’t take Dobie long to show his worth. He broke clear on the blindside, chased his own chip and won a lineout close to the Samoan line from which Scotland scored their opening try. Gilchrist claimed the ball and Ashman was driven over to give the Scots a seventh-minute lead.

Entire backline missing

Scotland have an entire backline away with the Lions but the understudies in Auckland were seizing their chance to impress. Hutchinson in particular seemed to be relishing a rare start for the national team. The Northampton Saints centre produced a 50:22 which almost put in Reed and Hutchinson scored Scotland’s second try soon after. It was created by a perfectly weighted kick from Stafford McDowall and Fergus Burke added the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's Jamie Dobie chips ahead during the win over Samoa in the tour match at Eden Park, Auckland. | AFP via Getty Images

Townsend had challenged Scotland to improve in two key areas which had cost them in Fiji: discipline and contact. They conceded only eight penalties to Samoa’s nine, a big improvement on the 14 they gave away in Suva, and there were no yellow cards either.

The breakdown was frenetic, with 13 turnovers in the first 20 minutes alone. Dobie was guilty of throwing a pass to Samoan hands but the scrum-half made a brilliant recovery to chase back and tackle.

Darcy Graham left the Scotland camp this week to join up with the Lions but Reed is a more than able deputy and scored his fifth try in four Tests to move Scotland further ahead. Dobie was the creator, executing the perfect long pass from the base of the scrum as the Scots held penalty advantage.

Rory Hutchinson of Scotland scores a first-half try during the win over Samoa at Eden Park, Auckland. | Getty Images

The Glasgow Warriors nine then kicked a 50:22 which led directly to Scotland’s fourth try. The tourists worked the ball out wide from the lineout for Steyn to score in the corner. Burke was struggling off the tee - converting only one of four in the first half - but the Scots went in at the break 22-0 ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horne takes over

Ashman and Rory Sutherland were removed at half-time and the front-row pair will now head to Australia to link up with the Lions. They were replaced by Turner and Nathan McBeth. Horne also came on for Steyn, with Dobie moving out to the wing.

There was no discernible change in momentum and Scotland scored their fifth try five minutes into the second half, Gilchrist piling over after good multi-phase play. It was the lock’s second try for Scotland in his 82nd appearance.

Horne took over kicking duties and slotted the conversion but Samoa hit back when the scrum-half threw away possession as the Scots tried to run the ball from their own line. Nee-Nee gratefully accepted the gift to score.

Grant Gilchrist, one of Scotland's try-scorers, celebrates the win over Samoa. | Getty Images

Rowe had been one of Scotland’s more impressive performers and got a deserved try when he finished smartly in the corner after an off-load off the floor from Burke. Townsend made further changes, including bringing on Fin Richardson for his first cap. Soon after, Adam Hastings replaced Burke who went off for an HIA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings couldn’t stop Paia’aua bursting through to score Samoa’s second try of the night and Jacob Umaga, on his debut, converted. The hosts were looking to finish strongly but it was Scotland who scored the final try. Like their first score, it came from a lineout drive and this time it was Turner who was on the end of it, with help from Hastings.

Teams and scorers

Scorers: Samoa: Tries: Nee-Nee, Paia’aua. Cons: Umaga. Scotland: Tries: Ashman, Hutchinson, Reed, Steyn, Gilchrist, Rowe, Turner. Cons: Burke, Horne 2.

Samoa: 15. Latrell Ah Kiong; 14. Tuna Tuitama, 13. Duncan Paia’aua, 12. Henry Taefu, 11. Tomasi Alosio; 10. Jacob Umaga, 9. Melani Matavao; 1. Akpi Seiuli, 2. Pita Anae-Ah Sue, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa, 4. Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee, 5. Samuel Slade, 6. Theo McFarland (capt), 7. Jonah Mau’u, 8. Taleni Seu. Replacements: 16. Luteru Tolai, 17. Kaynan Sitiene-Tua, 18. Marco Fepuleai, 19. Michael Curry, 20. Niko Jones, 21. Iakopo Mapu, 22. Connor Tupai, 23. Rodney Iona.

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Rory Hutchinson, 12. Stafford McDowall, 11. Arron Reed; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Jamie Dobie; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Elliot Millar Mills, 4. Gregor Brown, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Andy Onyeama-Christie , 7. Rory Darge (capt), 8. Matt Fagerson. Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Nathan McBeth, 18. Fin Richardson, 19. Cameron Henderson, 20. Marshall Sykes, 21. Ben Muncaster, 22. George Horne, 23. Adam Hastings.