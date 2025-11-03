Scotland newcomer gets glowing reference - 'I've not seen a debut like that in a long, long time'

Edinburgh captain Bradbury impressed by his teammate’s first cap

No-one was more pleased to see Liam McConnell make his Scotland debut than his Edinburgh team-mate Magnus Bradbury who has observed him heeding the advice of his coaches and kicking on like never before.

McConnell, 21, shone almost from start to finish during Saturday’s 85-0 thrashing of the USA, turning in the sort of athletic performance to suggest that this cap will be the first of many.

Bradbury, who plays alongside him in the back row, has watched the blindside flanker's progress from close quarters and was delighted to see him showcase his talents on the big stage. The experienced Edinburgh captain reckoned it was one of the best Scotland debuts he’d seen in some time.

Liam McConnell made his debut for Scotland against USA. | SNS Group

“The coaches at Edinburgh are pretty transparent,” said Bradbury. “Basically, they said to Liam at the end of last season, ‘this is what you need to work on when you come back to pre-season’. And he ticked every single box.

“His fitness has been amazing, his strength has gone up, his weight's gone up, which is almost unheard of - it’s very hard to get fit and put on weight as well. He’s a young lad that's come through and just grafted away.

“He got some really tangible goals to go after, put his head down, achieved those goals and you've seen how he's begun the season for Edinburgh. He’s deserved to start for Edinburgh, deserved to play week in, week out. I've not seen a debut like that in a long, long time.

“As a back row forward, he was absolutely amazing on Saturday night. These are the special moments when you get a look back and remember your first cap.”

McConnell ‘won’t change’

It already looks like being a breakthrough campaign for McConnell who has started all four Edinburgh games in the URC ahead of his Scotland cap. These are exciting times for the local lad but Bradbury said he is keeping a lid on things and is confident he will stay grounded.

“You’ll not get a lot of emotion out of Liam but I think it'll be hard for him not to be emotional getting his first cap,” said the former Bristol Bears player.

“I don't think he's going to change regardless of the plaudits he gets. He's a grounded individual and that's one of my favourite qualities about him. You'll never see him losing his mind over this. He's quality, he's humble and I'm sure when he goes back to Edinburgh he'll do exactly the same stuff he's been doing for Scotland.”

Bradbury admitted it felt a bit like a debut cap for him as well. It was the No 8’s first appearance for Scotland since the opening Test against Argentina in San Salvador de Jujuy on the 2022 summer tour. He came on at half-time to replace Jack Dempsey and now hopes to be involved in the remaining autumn matches against New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga.

“I did feel like my first cap again, it's been so long,” said Bradbury. “It's been a long time coming. I’ve just focused on playing well for Edinburgh. I played well enough, had some good conversations, changed some things and got back in the camp and managed to get a game.