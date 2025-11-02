Scotland’s latest rugby cap goes full circle thanks to TV presenter mum

Harri Morris has debut to remember on his return to Murrayfield

Scotland’s latest rugby international was born into the sport and made his first appearance at Murrayfield when he was a week old.

Harri Morris, 24, returned to the national stadium on Saturday to win his first cap, coming off the bench in the record-breaking 85-0 win over the USA in front of 56,000 supporters.

It was a full-circle moment for the hooker whose mum used to present Scotsport Rugby Roundup on STV.

New Scotland international Harri Morris pictured with mum Woody when he was a day old. | TSPL

Woody Morris, 54, who was also a showbiz reporter for GMTV, took Harri to Murrayfield when he was a baby and also attended a Scotsport photoshoot at the stadium with Scotland greats Scott Hastings and Sean Lineen when she was eight months pregnant.

Harri has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent months and made his Scotland debut at the weekend despite not having played a competitive game this season for his club, Edinburgh.

“The feeling was amazing,” said Morris. “Walking out, it was like nothing I've ever experienced. It was such a cool game to be a part of, and class to make my debut, so yeah, really happy.”

Scotland debutants Harri Morris, left, and Liam McConnell after the record-breaking win over the USA at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. | SNS Group / SRU

The 85-0 win over the Americans was the biggest ever by the Scotland men’s side at Murrayfield. They scored 13 tries, including hat-tricks from Darcy Graham and Jamie Dobie.

Morris admitted he had been taken aback by the call-up from Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. Although he had impressed in pre-season for Edinburgh, the forward had been farmed out to play for Melrose in the Scottish Premiership.

“It was definitely a surprise but I can only thank Gregor for taking a chance on me, and believing that I'm good enough to play at this level,” said Morris.

Townsend was impressed with the performance of the player who came on in the 62nd minute.

“I thought he was very good,” said the coach. “He was controlled in his actions and was still able to bring that physicality that we know is a big strength of his.”

Woody Morris pictured at Murrayfield in 2001 when she was pregnant with Harri, alongside Scotland greats Scott Hastings and Sean Lineen. | TSPL

Morris was one of two Scotland debutants on Saturday. His Edinburgh team-mate Liam McConnell also made his bow, starting the game in the back row and also drawing praise from Townsend. “He was excellent,” added the coach. “Liam has many strengths: his work rate, his speed, his defence. But also his attacking games really come on this year.”

Both players were awarded their caps in a ceremony after the game and Morris admitted he hoped it would be the first of many. “Yeah, obviously, I'd love that,” he said. “As I said, it was an amazing feeling going out there and I hope I can do that again, but time will tell.”

Woody Morris, who was known as Kathleen Wood as a TV presenter, said: “We were so proud to see Harri run onto the pitch to represent his country - it’s a really special moment for all of us as a family.”

