Gregor Townsend plays down Scotland-All Blacks claims as rotation and drop-outs planned

Weight of history does not play a part for this squad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s quest to beat New Zealand is almost as old as rugby itself but Gregor Townsend is confident the current squad won’t be encumbered by the weight of history when they welcome the All Blacks to Murrayfield on Saturday.

It’s the first meeting of the sides in three years and one to be relished. The last match, in 2022, turned into a gut-wrenching affair for the Scots who had held a nine-point lead in the second half before going down 31-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen players from that match-day 23 are part of the current squad and will know they gave the All Blacks an almighty scare that evening. That was also the case in 2017 when Townsend’s side were edged out 22-17 and a brilliant last-ditch tackle by Beauden Barrett denied Stuart Hogg in the corner.

Ultimately, though, the visitors prevailed as they tend to do against Scotland.

The Scotland team huddle together before the 85-0 win over USA. | SNS Group / SRU

The teams have faced each other 32 times since the first meeting in 1905, with New Zealand winning 30 of the matches and drawing two, but Townsend played down the history between the sides.

“I don't think that'll be that much of an issue,” said the coach. “I think it'll be looking at scenarios in games, whether we're up or we're behind, and how we're together, how we're reacting to errors, how we're reacting to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I believe this team will know they have the players in the game to beat anyone, and beating New Zealand as our next opponent. They've also been in two very close games, where we were ahead by, I think about 10 points [nine] in the last game, which is only two or three years ago.

“So maybe that weight of history before doesn't affect this team because we've had two very competitive fixtures against New Zealand.”

Scotland expect New Zealand rotation

Both sides made winning starts to their autumn campaigns but that’s about the only common link between the games. Shortly after a Scotland team made up of home-based players thrashed the USA 85-0 at Murrayfield, New Zealand took to the field against Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago and came from behind to win 26-13 with tries from Ardie Savea, Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard.

Townsend expects the All Blacks to rotate their squad for Murrayfield but doesn’t believe they will be adversely affected by the travel schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re used to it,” he said. “They go to South Africa and Argentina for Rugby Championship games. I know they were chartering on Saturday night. They’ll probably mix up their team. I don’t know, but you’d think that’s one way of getting over a game, to play the bench guys or guys who weren’t playing [against Ireland].”

There will also be significant personnel changes for Scotland as Townsend welcomes his Exiles back into the fold. None of his English- or French-based players was available for the USA game which was played outside the international window but they were due to join up again on Sunday evening, with the exception of Alex Masibaka who looks like he will miss the entire autumn series. The Montpellier flanker injured his elbow and will remain in France. “I spoke to him the other night and it looks like he'll be ruled out for four or five weeks,” said Townsend.

Jamie Dobie was particularly impressive for Scotland against USA. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland’s original autumn squad was 45-strong but the coach intends to release some players in the coming days

“We'll get everybody in on Monday to review the game,” said Townsend. “We owe it to the players that played on Saturday to be part of the review, but probably four or five players will drop out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 13-try annihilation of the Americans is a world away from the test the All Blacks will pose, there were several performances which will give Townsend food for thought over the coming days. Jamie Dobie was particularly impressive, scoring a hat-trick and winning the player of the match award, but Townsend was also keen to praise George Horne’s performance. The Glasgow pair will now vie with Ben White for the No 9 jersey against the All Blacks, with the latter helping Toulon beat Lyon on Saturday.

Praise for Horne and Price

“I think George Horne is playing the best rugby of his career,” said Townsend. “And the things that George has been doing really well is his passing accuracy and his kicking accuracy to go with other strengths.

“I think we are in a fantastic position with the three scrum-halves. I think we'd always seen Jamie coming through, and he came through really fast. He obviously played a lot on wing, and when Glasgow won their URC title. But in the last year, he's really grown as a nine, and our last game, in Samoa, I think he got man of the match in that game too. Played really well. He's got a strong running game. He can play on the wing very well, taking that high ball at the end, some of the link play.

“So, yeah, it's going to be a tough selection next week, because Ben White had a brilliant Lions tour, and he started the season well with Toulon. So, you just hope that the three of them are fit for the whole series because they're great options for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobie wasn’t the only Scotland player who scored a hat-trick on Saturday. Darcy Graham also weighed in with a treble which drew him level with Duhan van der Merwe on 34 tries after the latter’s double. The pair now jointly hold the Scottish men’s national record.