Scotland give major Finn Russell and Darcy Graham Six Nations update as trio added to squad

Key Scotland duo Finn Russell and Darcy Graham remain in contention for Saturday’s Six Nations Calcutta Cup clash despite suffering head injuries in their last outing against Ireland.

Winger Graham was removed on a stretcher and stand-off Russell was unable to continue after the pair suffered a sickening clash of heads during the first half of a 32-18 defeat by Ireland at Murrayfield. Due to concussion protocols, the pair’s availability for the third round of this year’s Six Nations against England at Twickenham has been left in doubt, but in a squad update on Monday, it was revealed that the pair are with the Scotland team for a training camp in Spain.

Head coach Gregor Townsend will be keen to have both players available given how key vital are to Scotland and their experience of playing England. The Scots are looking to get their Six Nations campaign back on track after losing to Ireland. The first match against Italy was won 26-14.

Finn Russell picked up an injury for Scotland against Ireland. | SNS Group / SRU

Townsend has added three players to his squad, however. Edinburgh pair Ross McCann (winger) and Ali Price (scrum-half) have been called up, as has Bath centre Cam Redpath, who has fought his way back from a month on the sidelines with injury.

McCann bolsters Townsend’s options on the wing as Graham continues his recovery, while Redpath replaces Matt Currie after the Edinburgh centre was concussed while playing for his club against Zebre in the URC. Price acts as cover from fellow scrum-half George Horne, who sustained a facial injury in action for Glasgow Warriors against Dragons on Sunday.