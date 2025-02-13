Darcy Graham injury update is welcome but winger still major doubt for Scotland
Scotland winger Darcy Graham has received a welcomed injury boost after scans showed no significant head damage following a sickening collision with teammate Finn Russell during Sunday’s Six Nations defeat by Ireland.
Graham was taken off on a stretcher after he clashed heads with Russell in the 21st minute at Murrayfield. Graham was treated for several minutes by medics before being removed on a motorised stretcher and taken to hospital. Russell was also replaced due to the injuries he received, although he watched on from the side of the pitch.
While there will be clear relief that Graham has not suffered a serious injury, his availability for Scotland when they take on England for the Calcutta Cup a week on Saturday remains in serious jeopardy. Under concussion protocols, Graham can only return to a rugby pitch a week on Friday - the eve of the match at Twickenham.
Graham is also ruled out of club action, although Edinburgh were never going to be able to utilise him against Zebre on Friday in the URC. His head coach Sean Everitt delivered the update on the 27-year-old.
“He’s just going to follow his return-to-play concussion protocols as per normal - and those are taken in stages,” explained Everitt. “I don’t think Darcy would be able to return to the field within 12 days but fortunately for us the scans came back clear. And for us and for Scottish Rugby it’s about making sure he gets through his HIA protocols.”
Asked if the update was a relief, Everitt continued: “Yes, absolutely. Obviously there’s a lot of care that has to take place on a rugby field. There’s a lot of pain in his jaw. It’s never great to see a player lying on his back, regardless of where he’s from, on the field for six and a half minutes. So, it was scary thoughts there. But well done to the medics. They did their job really well and he’s up and about.”
