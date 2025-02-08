Scotland star makes timely return from injury and throws hat into ring for major Six Nations showdown
Scotland centre Cam Redpath put himself into contention for Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England later this month by making his first appearance of the year in Bath’s 50-7 win over Ampthill in the Premiership Cup.
Redpath has been sidelined since the end of December due to a leg injury and as a result, was left out of Scotland’s original Six Nations squad. Redpath’s unavailability was exacerbated by captain and No 12 Sione Tuipulotu being ruled out of the tournament due to pectoral surgery, but national team head coach Gregor Townsend could bring in him for the Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham on Saturday, February 22 after completing 50 minutes for his club.
Redpath left the field after 52 minutes for Tyler Offiah and depending on Scotland’s squad situation after Sunday’s Six Nations clash with champions Ireland at Murrayfield, Townsend may turn to the 25-year-old if he wants to further enhance his options at centre, with the head coach admitting last month that Redpath remained firmly on his radar.
Redpath - the son of former Scotland captain Bryan Redpath - has suffered misfortune on the injury front since winning his first cap in 2021, which was against England. He has picked up serious neck, ACL and shoulder issues and as a result, has only made 14 appearances in the dark blue.
