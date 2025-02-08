Centre helps Bath complete big win over Ampthill

Scotland centre Cam Redpath put himself into contention for Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England later this month by making his first appearance of the year in Bath’s 50-7 win over Ampthill in the Premiership Cup.

Redpath has been sidelined since the end of December due to a leg injury and as a result, was left out of Scotland’s original Six Nations squad. Redpath’s unavailability was exacerbated by captain and No 12 Sione Tuipulotu being ruled out of the tournament due to pectoral surgery, but national team head coach Gregor Townsend could bring in him for the Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham on Saturday, February 22 after completing 50 minutes for his club.

Cam Redpath played 52 minutes on his return for Bath in the Premiership Cup. | Getty Images

Redpath left the field after 52 minutes for Tyler Offiah and depending on Scotland’s squad situation after Sunday’s Six Nations clash with champions Ireland at Murrayfield, Townsend may turn to the 25-year-old if he wants to further enhance his options at centre, with the head coach admitting last month that Redpath remained firmly on his radar.