Scotland forward commits to Glasgow Warriors after 'mental year'
From helping Glasgow Warriors win the United Rugby Championship in South Africa to starting for Scotland in the Six Nations finale at the Stade de France, Gregor Brown describes the last year as “absolutely mental”.
The 23-year-old wants to keep experiencing such seminal moments and on Wednesday put pen to paper on a new two-year contract.
Brown is committing to Glasgow Warriors until at least summer 2027 which will come as a huge boost to the club who have seen defence coach Pete Murchie, Scotland centre Tom Jordan, back-rower Henco Venter and up-and-coming winger Amena Caqusau all announce their departures recently. In addition No 8 Jack Mann is expected to move to Gloucester at the end of the season.
Brown, however, had no hesitation in agreeing to stay at Scotstoun.
“It was a really easy decision,” he said. “I grew up supporting Glasgow Warriors and watched the team lift the 2015 title, so to be a part of a league-winning squad with this club last season was a real dream come true. It was unreal and something I’ll never forget.
“I feel like I’ve really developed my game since signing as a professional here. The coaching group of Franco [Smith], Pete [Murchie] and Nige [Carolan] are a world-class group, who have all been so important for my own development. They’ve really pushed my game on and I owe a lot to them for helping me kick on.
“The past year has been absolutely mental, from winning the league to making my Scotland debut and pushing into the Six Nations just gone. I just want to keep my head down, keep working and hopefully more good things will follow.”
The Aberdonian made a name for himself initially in the back row but has found himself pushed into the second row for club and county. He came off the bench in Scotland’s first four Six Nations matches this season then started at lock in the final match against France in Paris.
He has now returned to club duties and is expected to start this Saturday against the Emirates Lions in the URC in a fixture which will see the club raise funds for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity as part of their ‘Plaster It Purple’ campaign.
