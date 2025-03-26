'Huge potential' - Scotland prospect who is England qualified swaps Glasgow Warriors for move south

Amena Caqusau playing for Emerging Scotland against Italy U23s at Hive Stadium on December 14, 2024. | SNS Group / SRU

Winger heading to Premiership champions at end of the season

Glasgow Warriors are to lose promising winger Amena Caqusau to Northampton Saints and Scotland could also suffer as part of the deal.

The 20-year-old prospect has agreed to move to the English champions in the summer and could now find himself at the centre of an international tug of war.

Caqusau was part of the Emerging Scotland squad which faced Italy Under-23s in Edinburgh before Christmas and he has also played for Scotland Under-20s, appearing in the U20 Six Nations Championship in 2023 and 2024.

However, Northampton were keen to trumpet his England credentials when they announced his signing on Wednesday.

“Northampton Saints today announce the signing of English-qualified wing Amena Caqusau, who will arrive at the club this summer from Glasgow Warriors,” the club said on their website.

Caqusau, who also qualifies for Fiji, was born in Salisbury but schooled in Scotland. He attended Queen Victoria School in Dunblane for seven years where he flourished under the rugby tuition of Duncan McLay, the principal teacher of PE.

He moved into the senior men’s game with Glasgow Hutchesons Aloysians and was then part of Glasgow Warriors’ academy intake for the 2023-24 after impressing for their A team in the 2023 FOSROC Super Series Sprint.

Although he never played a competitive match for the Warriors’ senior team, he did feature against Zebre in a pre-season match last August and was then picked for Glasgow A against Edinburgh. That led to his being named on the bench for Emerging Scotland in the game against Italy U23 in December as part of a squad coached by Gregor Townsend.

Glasgow, under Franco Smith, have a fine track record of bringing through young players but Caqusau cited Northampton’s strength in this department as one of the reasons for his decision to sign, along with the chance to be closer to his family.

“I’m really happy to be making the move to Northampton Saints,” said Caqusau whose father played rugby for the British Army. “I’ve been watching the Premiership my whole life, and I’ve really enjoyed watching Saints play over the last couple of years.

“The league is very competitive and that’s an exciting opportunity for me, while Saints play a brilliant brand of rugby within it.

Amena Caqusau will leave Glasgow Warriors in the summer. | SNS Group

“The coaching team in Northampton also have a great track record of bringing young wingers through successfully – and then onwards into international rugby too.

“Northampton’s also a lot closer to home for me, so I’ll be able to see more of my family, and it’s a place where rugby is at the heart of the local community. It’s clear to see how much the club means to the supporters, and how much love the supporters share for the team, so that was definitely also something that attracted me.

“I always try to bring speed and flair to my game, being Fijian that is something we pride ourselves on, and I just want to be able to contribute to Saints as best I can.”

Phil Dowson, Northampton’s director of rugby, told the club’s website: “We first noticed Amena playing in the Under-20s Six Nations last year, while we were watching Henry Pollock, Craig Wright and Archie McParland, and his natural athleticism was clear to see.

“His father hails from Fiji and played Sevens and XVs for the British Army, and Amena has that very Fijian ability to beat players, to be powerful in contact, and to get offloads away.

“We really liked the way he played, and then we did our research and he came across as a really hardworking character, who wasn’t necessarily playing much up in Glasgow. We felt that within our pathway system, he had huge potential.

“We’re excited to see what he can do in open field. He has an eye for a break, and also has a good feel for making shots in defence as well.