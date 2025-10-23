Goalkeeper lands managing director of women’s rugby position

Gemma Fay believes she can help Scottish Rugby unlock even more potential after she was appointed to the role of managing director of women’s rugby.

A newly-created post, Scottish Rugby say that Fay will be tasked with leading “the continued expansion and professionalisation of women’s rugby in Scotland to ensure sustainable success from grassroots through to the elite programme”. Strategic development, commercialisation, and financial budget management will form key parts of her remit.

Fay will work alongside Scottish Rugby’s performance director David Nucifora as well as head of women’s performance and pathways Andy Rhys Jones, and chief customer officer Olaf Gueldner. She will also become the first woman to sit within the Scottish Rugby senior leadership team.

A former Scotland international footballer and record appearance holder with 203 caps, Fay joined Scottish Rugby in 2018 and has held the positions of as head of women & girls’ rugby, head of women’s performance and head of women & girls’ strategy. The 43-year-old also serves a chair of the women’s committee at Rugby Europe.

“I feel incredibly proud to have spent the past seven years working with such a passionate and dedicated community, both within Scottish Rugby and across the wider game,” said Fay after her new role was announced. “The progress we’ve made collectively has been wonderful – but I truly believe that there is so much more potential still to unlock. Throughout the recruitment process it was clear that mine and Scottish Rugby’s ambition for the women’s game in Scotland were aligned.

“This role represents an exciting opportunity to build on the strong foundations we’ve established, to continue driving performance, participation and commercial investment in the game to ensure women’s rugby in Scotland is recognised as a world-class model of growth, sustainability, and success.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson said: “Our commitment to the success of the women and girls’ game remains undiminished and Gemma’s appointment is itself an important landmark as our first Managing Director of the women’s game.

“The speed of growth locally, and internationally, has required us to put a robust infrastructure in place to ensure the female game can continue to grow both through increased participation and high performance success and as a business in its own right that can attract investment, contribute to our strategy and ensure Scotland plays a central role in shaping the future direction of the game.