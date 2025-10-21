Now is the time to deliver as big message given ahead of Autumn Tests

Gregor Townsend believes his Scotland squad is reaching its zenith and has challenged them to make good on their progress in the forthcoming autumn internationals and beyond.

The head coach was able to name 11 Lions in his 45-man group for the Quilter Nations Series which will see the Scots take on USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga at Murrayfield.

Townsend believes the high representation of Lions is further evidence of a seasoned squad, many of whom are hitting their “sweet spot”. He now wants them to deliver in dark blue after signing a contract to lead them into the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which is likely to be the last opportunity for some to represent their country.

Finn Russell and his Scotland teammates have been urged to seize their moment. | SNS Group / SRU

“Look, in terms of players, we've got a great group,” said Townsend who has named Sione Tuipulotu as his captain. “It's the collective experiences that they've had together. They've had a lot of caps now together. A lot of our players have over 50 caps. It's rare to have success when you're collectively under 500 caps. Our guys are getting closer to 600-700 caps and beyond as a group.

“The stages of certain players and their careers... they're getting to that sweet spot in terms of experience, knowing what it takes to win, knowing the game physically and skill-wise, being in their prime. Of course, we need a bit of luck with injuries. We understand that.”

Huw Jones is a notable absentee as he recovers from an operation on his Achilles but he is the only one of the 12 Scots who played for the Lions in Australia in the summer not in the squad. Lions Test players Tuipulotu, Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn are included along with Duhan van der Merwe, Pierre Schoeman, Scott Cummings, Ben White, Darcy Graham, Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Gregor Brown who all featured in tour matches against local opposition.

‘The ingredients are there’

Townsend has also been able to name Zander Fagerson in his squad. The prop was selected by the Lions but had to withdraw through injury. He has not played since but the coach is hopeful he will be available for the campaign’s blue riband game against New Zealand on November 8 along with Rory Darge, who, like Fagerson, is recovering from a knee injury.

“If we can have as many of our squad and our leading players available, it's going to give us more chance to win,” said Townsend. “There's other things. The collective experiences of how they're leading and how leaders have developed over the last few years. Sione as a captain, Finn as a leader, Rory Darge, who's developed as a leader, and others that are supporting those three.

“The ingredients are there. The opportunity is there. It's now up to us to make sure we make the most of it.”

Harri Morris has been given his maiden Scotland call-up. | SNS Group

It’s a schedule which begins with what should be a straightforward match against the US a week on Saturday, continues with searching tests against the All Blacks and Argentina and ends with the visit of Tonga on November 23.

Uncapped Edinburgh forwards Liam McConnell and Harri Morris have been named in the squad and could feature against the US when Townsend will select a team made up of home-based players only. The match falls outside the designated international window so the coach will not have access to those who play in England or France.

McConnell, 21, has impressed in all three of Edinburgh’s URC games this season, playing at six. Morris, 24, has been used only in pre-season matches so far but Townsend sees a lot of potential in the pugnacious hooker.

A third uncapped player, Alexander Masibaka, is also in the squad. The Montpellier back-rower played in the non-cap game against the Maori All Blacks on Scotland’s summer tour.

Bradbury back in the Scotland mix

Another welcome inclusion is Magnus Bradbury whose last Scotland cap came over three years ago. The back-row forward has been in excellent form for Edinburgh.

“Magnus has always been a very physical player,” said Townsend. “He's a hard worker, and I think he's still at a very good age to play his best rugby, so he'll get an opportunity. It's great to have him back.”

Also returning to the squad is his club-mate Dylan Richardson, who can play hooker or flanker but is likely to be considered in the latter role this autumn and could start at seven against the US, as game that is likely to come too soon for Darge.

He could be joined in the back row by Jack Dempsey who is expected to play for Glasgow Warriors against the Bulls this Friday after recovering from a groin issue and has been included in the Scotland squad.

Cherry left out of the squad

There are no places for hooker Dave Cherry, now playing in the French second tier for Vannes, or Cameron Redpath, the Bath centre. Freddy Douglas, who made his Scotland debut as a teenager last autumn against Portugal, is also left out this time.

In New Zealand (second) and Argentina (sixth), Scotland are playing two teams ranked above them in the World Rugby standings which will be used to work out the seedings for the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup which takes place on December 3.

The autumn games are the last chance to improve your rankings and, with Scotland currently eighth, it would benefit them significantly to climb into the top six in time for the draw as it is those nations who will form the top group of seeds.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend speaks to the press. | SNS Group

Interestingly, Townsend played down the significance of the seedings, which was odd given how Scotland suffered at the draw for the last World Cup when they were placed in a group with Ireland and South Africa and eliminated at the pool stage for the second tournament in a row.

“Look, I don't think the ranking is the big concern, compared with recent seasons, because being in the top 12 is probably important with six pools,” said Townsend referring to the new format for the 2027 World Cup which has been expanded to include 24 teams who will be divided into six pools of four. The top two in each pool plus the best four third-placed sides will progress to a new round of 16.

“It would be nice to be in the top six, and be first seeds in the pool, but we know now with 16 teams qualifying for the play-offs, the top two go through from each pool. So, yeah, that's really well in the background.