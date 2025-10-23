Key Scotland man set to play first competitive game in over seven months

Glasgow Warriors select forward to face Bulls

Glasgow Warriors have named their team to play the Bulls in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Friday evening and the game marks the long-awaited return of one of Scotland’s key players.

Jack Dempsey has not played a competitive match since the Six Nations win over Wales at Murrayfield on March 8 but has been selected at No 8 for Glasgow against the South African visitors.

The 22-times capped forward developed a hamstring problem during Scotland’s game against Wales and missed the final Six Nations match against France in Paris. The injury proved more serious than originally thought and although Dempsey opted not to have surgery, he ended up not playing again last season.

It is an injury that has affected him previously in his career and no risks were taken in the recovery process. He had a full pre-season and played the first 48 minutes of Glasgow’s friendly match against Northampton Saints on September 12 at Scotstoun.

He appeared to come through unscathed but Dempsey injured his groin during the warm-up for the URC opener against the Sharks a fortnight later and was unable to play any part in the match.

He has not played since and Friday will see him wear Glasgow colours in a competitive game for the first time since January 18 when he started in the Champions Cup tie against Harlequins at the Stoop.

Good news for club and country

It is good news for club and country, with Scotland about to embark on their autumn Test programme. Gregor Townsend’s side kick off against the USA a week on Saturday at Murrayfield and then welcome New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga to Edinburgh over the next three weekends.

Townsend will select only Scottish-based players for the US game as it falls outside the designated international window.

Glasgow, meanwhile, will be looking to continue their good form when the Bulls visit Scotstoun. They currently sit third in the URC after winning three of their first four games and have put 40-plus points on Welsh opposition in each of their last two matches, beating the Dragons 49-0 and the Ospreys 42-17.

The Bulls are likely to pose a far stiffer test and were one of only two teams to beat Glasgow at Scotstoun in the URC last season, winning 26-19 in April.

Glasgow Warriors v Vodacom Bulls teams

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Kyle Steyn (capt), Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Rowe; Adam Hastings, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Johnny Matthews, Murphy Walker, Max Williamson, Scott Cummings, Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Seb Stephen, Nathan McBeth, Sam Talakai, Alex Samuel, Alex Craig, Euan Ferrie, Ben Afshar, Dan Lancaster.