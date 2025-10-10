Scotland coach Gregor Townsend breaks silence on Red Bull role and plans Jurgen Klopp meeting

Head coach explains how move can help him and national team

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he remains “all-in” with Scotland despite agreeing to a job share which will see him act as a consultant for Red Bull.

It was confirmed last week that Townsend had taken on a new role with the global soft drinks firm, who have recently invested in rugby by taking over Gallagher PREM outfit Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move has sparked widespread debate and criticism, with detractors claiming that the Scotland head coach should solely focus on the national team, while others have cited a conflict of interest. However, in a wide-ranging interview with the BBC released late on Friday night, Townsend reaffirmed his commitment to Scotland and believes working with Red Bull will make him a better coach.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

"I have to be aware of any conflict of interest," said Townsend. "It was very important for Scottish Rugby to make sure that there is no conflict, I'm aware of this and I have to flag up any potential conflict straight away.

"I am all-in. I am all-in," emphasised Townsend, who stated that Scotland remains “the big driver of my life”.

Townsend is due to meet former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is Red Bull’s head of global soccer, in due course and says he will learn from other key figures around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Townsend explains his Red Bull role

"My official start date was 1 October," he explained. "I'm going out to Austria on Sunday to see what they've got in their training facilities. They run ice hockey and football out of Salzburg as well. And that's great learning for me.

"The chief executive of Red Bull [is sending me there]. The person in charge of sporting projects as well. So those are the people I speak to. [At some point] I'm hoping to spend some time at Formula One and meet Jurgen Klopp and people like that.”

Townsend claimed that criticism has stemmed from “certain journalists who might not have been happy that [my contract] was extended in the first place” and that the future remains bright for Scotland - starting in next month’s Autumn Series matches against USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga.

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend overseeing a training session.

"I know I've been in this role a long time and some people will think it's a good thing and others will think it's a bad thing,” said Townsend. “I have no control on that and people are entitled to their opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And whether that exists in an echo chamber or whether that is actually the view, I know that this [consultancy] can help me as a coach and it can help the team. It's a maximum of 30 days and that's outside of [Scotland] camps.

"I feel it gives me access to organisations that are world leading in sport, from football to Formula One to cycling, that I would never have had before.

"I'm giving something to Red Bull, which is my knowledge, and I feel flattered that they think I can help them. It gives me a real drive and buzz in those quieter times when we're not doing our jobs.

Townsend plans to use quiet times wisely

"That's international rugby, there's a lot of resting and reviewing and planning. I'll be working during those times, where over the last few years it would have been a bit quieter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we have a poor autumn, poor Six Nations, poor summer tour, then they're going to criticise me as a head coach anyway and I don't think they need to say it's anything to do with Red Bull/

"My time, my focus, my connection with the players will be the same as it was before. The intention is to have as good an autumn as possible.

"Me being with Red Bull in the next couple of weeks and going to Austria to look at how they set up their facilities and academies isn't going to get us over the line against the All Blacks - but it can add an extra layer to our experiences as a coaching group just like learning from the players that went to the [British & Irish] Lions.

"It's not going to get us over the line and it's not going to stop us winning those games and the criticism will come either way.