Gregor Townsend's Red Bull role: national coach takes new job, Scottish Rugby reacts

30 days a year to be spent at English Prem club

Scottish Rugby insist they are comfortable with Gregor Townsend dividing his time between the Scotland job and a part-time advisory role with Red Bull, the new owners of Newcastle’s top-flight rugby club.

Townsend signed a contract extension as national head coach last month, a deal which ties him to the post until after the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

He will now combine the Scotland job with 30 days a year working with Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks firm which expanded into a conglomerate owning a number of sports teams.

Gregor Townsend, the Scotland head coach, will work for Newcastle Red Bulls. | Getty Images

Newcastle Falcons are the most recent addition to the portfolio and the Prem rugby club were renamed Newcastle Red Bulls over the summer. They parted company on Wednesday with Steve Diamond, their director of rugby, and news of Townsend’s new role broke soon after.

‘Remains fully committed to his Scotland role’

Townsend, 52, is not be a direct replacement for Diamond and will have a more overarching role within the Red Bull organisation as a strategic advisory consultant on rugby strategy.

Scottish Rugby say the appointment has been made with their full knowledge and support and are confident it will not affect his Scotland role.

“Red Bull have appointed Gregor Townsend as strategic advisor and consultant on their global rugby strategy with Scottish Rugby’s full knowledge and support,” said Scottish Rugby in a statement.

“This is a great opportunity for Gregor with one of the biggest sporting organisations in the world. He will be participating in high-level strategic conversations with a powerhouse in sport and we see that as being beneficial to Scottish Rugby going forward. Gregor remains fully committed to his role as Scotland head coach and we see this new role working alongside that well.”

However, the Red Bull role is likely to be used against Townsend by critics should Scotland's results take a downwards turn. He is already the longest-serving Scotland coach of the professional era and is not without detractors following two World Cup campaigns in which the national side failed to qualify from the pool stage.

What Townsend will bring to Newcastle

It is understood Red Bull want to utilise Townsend’s expertise in leadership, talent ID, and culture and values and he will help the new structure at Newcastle.

Diamond, who had a brief stint at Edinburgh in 2023, joined Newcastle in January last year and leaves after just one game of the new Prem season.

Steve Diamond has left Newcastle Red Bulls where he was consultant director of rugby. | Getty Images

“We would like to thank Steve Diamond for his passion, contribution, and guidance which have been instrumental in supporting the club throughout this important transition,” the club said in a statement.

Newcastle have finished bottom of the table in each of the last three seasons and lost their opener 39-17 loss at home to Saracens on Friday. Red Bull’s ambitions are for the club to be challenging at the top end of the Prem and they have already invested in new signings, including former England wing Christian Wade and veteran Wales full-back Liam Williams.

Appointments of Scottish interest

Newcastle Red Bulls announced a number of new management appointments in the wake of Diamond’s departure, three of them of Scottish interest.

Neil McIlroy, the former Jed-Forest and Borders prop, will join as sporting general manager, “responsible for overseeing all aspects of rugby within the club”. McIlroy has extensive experience as general manager at Catalan Dragons and Clermont.

Alan Dickens, senior coach of Newcastle Red Bulls since 2024, will take on the role of head coach, reporting directly to McIlroy. John Fletcher, the current head of pathways at Scottish Rugby, will join as academy and pathways director from December 1.