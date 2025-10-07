Scottish Rugby threatens to ban players who sign up for R360 rebel league in major move

Murrayfield joins leading unions to oppose rebel league

Leading international unions, including Scottish Rugby, have landed a preemptive strike against R360 by stating they will ban those who sign up for the breakaway league from playing for their country.

It means any Scottish-qualified players who join the rebel faction will no longer be eligible for the national side.

The stance on eligibility applies to both male and female players although the Scotsman understands there is a recognition within Scottish Rugby that R360 will be more tempting for members of the Scotland Women’s team whose contracts are likely to be dwarfed by what the breakaway group can potentially offer.

Scotland players have been warned that signing up for R360 will make them ineligible for international selection. | SNS Group / SRU

The rebel league, backed by the former England international Mike Tindall, wants to launch next October and has secured private equity funding.

Venture capitalists set to benefit

One of Scottish Rugby’s chief concerns is that revenues generated by R360 would go to shareholders and venture capitalists rather than being reinvested in the game. Given the parlous state of the union’s finances - Murrayfield announced losses of £11.3 million and £10.5 million in the last two financial years - they are on high alert as to any threats to their income.

There are also issues around player welfare, with information in short supply about how the putative league would impact on the load being undertaken by those who participate.

The statement has been signed by eight of the world’s biggest unions, with Scotland joining South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, England, France, Ireland and Italy in putting their name to the missive which “advises” men’s and women’s players that participation in R360 would make them ineligible for international selection.

“As a group of national rugby unions, we are urging extreme caution for players and support staff considering joining the proposed R360 competition,” said the joint statement.

“We all welcome new investment and innovation in rugby; and support ideas that can help the game evolve and reach new audiences; but any new competition must strengthen the sport as a whole, not fragment or weaken it.

Player welfare concerns

“Among our roles as national unions, we must take a wider view on new propositions and assess their impact on a range of areas, including whether they add to rugby’s global ecosystem, for which we are all responsible, or whether they are a net negative to the game.

“R360 has given us no indication as to how it plans to manage player welfare; how players would fulfil their aspirations of representing their countries, and how the competition would coexist with the international and domestic calendars so painstakingly negotiated in recent years for both our men’s and women’s games.

“The R360 model, as outlined publicly, rather appears designed to generate profits and return them to a very small elite, potentially hollowing out the investment that national unions and existing leagues make in community rugby, player development, and participation pathways.

Ex-England international Mike Tindall is behind R360. | Getty Images

“International rugby and our major competitions remain the financial and cultural engine that sustains every level of the game — from grassroots participation to elite performance. Undermining that ecosystem could be enormously harmful to the health of our sport.

“These are all issues that would have been much better discussed collaboratively, but those behind the proposed competition have not engaged with or met all unions to explain and better understand their business and operating model.

“Each of the national unions will therefore be advising men’s and women’s players that participation in R360 would make them ineligible for international selection.”

Threat to Murrayfield’s ability to meet its funding obligations

In an additional communique, Scottish Rugby made clear that they saw R360 as a threat to their financial wellbeing, describing the sport’s current status as “fragile”. It went as far as to suggest that the breakaway league could impact on Murrayfield’s ability to continue funding the game at its current levels.

The additional Scottish Rugby statement said: “As the [joint] statement says, Scottish Rugby alongside all other rugby unions globally, operates in a fragile ecosystem that looks to reinvest continuously into all levels of the game and its players. In Scotland this investment from grassroots through to high performance runs to tens of millions of pounds. Based on the limited information available, R360 has the potential to have a material negative impact on our ability to meet our funding obligations. With this in mind, we are not supportive of Scottish players playing in R360 and also for our national teams.

R360 have their say

Wales, embroiled in their own domestic disputes, are conspicuous by their absence from the statement’s signatories.

R360’s format has been likened to a cross between World Rugby’s international sevens circuit and cricket’s IPL franchises set-up.

An hour and 15 minutes after the international unions made their stance clear, the rebels issued a statement of their own. R360 said they wanted to “work collaboratively” with the traditional stakeholders and will release all players for international matches. They also tried to allay fears over player welfare.

“It's not always easy to embrace new opportunities, but as we've seen throughout history, it's essential for any sport to grow,” said the R360 statement.

“So many players love what R360 can do for them and the game, and we can't wait to kick-off next year. Player welfare is one of the key reasons for creating our global series, which will greatly reduce player load and capture the attention of a new generation of fans globally.

“We want to work collaboratively as part of the global rugby calendar. The series is designed with bespoke schedules for men's and women's teams and R360 will release all players for international matches, as written into their contracts.

“Our philosophy is clear – if players want to play for their country, they should have that opportunity. Why would the unions stand in their way?

“We look forward to submitting to the World Rugby Council for sanctioning next summer as planned.”

R360 say they have submitted more than 120 pages of documentation to World Rugby outlining “detailed plans developed by world-leading experts on a range of areas, from competition regulations to player welfare measures to anti-doping policy”.

The R360 proposal would see eight men’s teams and four women’s teams and each franchise would be based in a different city. The league will be global, with rounds staged at different venues. Organisers are said to be keen on holding ‘grand prix’ style weekends around each staging.

Top Scotland players targeted

Details have been in short supply and it is another reason why the unions are lining up to oppose R360. The International Rugby Players’ Association (IPRA), the union that represents international players, told its members last week it will not endorse the new competition.