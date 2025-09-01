Scotland at the Women's Rugby World Cup: Possible quarter final opponents and remaining pool game
Scotland continued their perfect start in the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the weekend, with a battling 29-15 win over Fiji.
Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd ran in two tries each, with the scoring completed by Emma Orr in the game - meaning that Scotland are guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals.
It was the second win on the trot for Scotland Women after a 38-8 demolition of Wales in their first game.
Francesca McGhie was the hero of that game too, bagging a hat-trick of tries on the way to Scotland’s biggest winning margin at the competition since 1994.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s up next for Scotland.
What are Scotland’s remaining group fixtures?
Scotland have one final fixtures in Pool B, as follows:
Canada v Scotland: Saturday, September 6 at 12noon
How important is Scotland’s final pool match?
The top two teams from each pool of four will go through the the quarter-finals.
With two wins Scotland are through to the quarter finals so don’t need to beat Canada, but if they managed to shock the world’s second best team they would top the group and be rewarded with an easier tie.
If Scotland did win Pool B they will play the second placed side in Pool A, which is likely to be Australia.
But if they lose to Canada and go through in second place they will play the winners of Pool A which, unfortunately for the Scots, is likely to be world number ones - and hot favourites to win the entire tournament - England. It would certainly be a memorable clash with the Auld Enemy.
Have Scotland reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup before?
Scotland have played in six Rugby World Cups and made the quarter-finals in 1994, 1998 and 2002 - beaten by Wales, USA and Canada respectively. Since then they have been knocked out in the group stages.
How can I watch Scotland’s matches in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?
All Scotland’s games will be broadcast live on BBC2 and will also be available on the iPlayer.
What is the Scotland squad for the 2025 Rugby World Cup?
Here’s who is playing for Scotland in the Rugby World Cup
Forwards
- Leah Bartlett – Sale Sharks
- Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning
- Sarah Bonar – Harlequins
- Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears
- Lisa Cockburn – Gloucester Hartpury
- Eva Donaldson – Sale Sharks
- Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears
- Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars
- Jade Konkel – Harlequins
- Rachel Malcolm - Trailfinders Women
- Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning
- Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier
- Molly Poolman – Edinburgh Rugby/Watsonian FC
- Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears
- Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars
- Emma Wassell – Trailfinders Women
- Molly Wright – Sale Sharks
- Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning
Backs
- Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning
- Beth Blacklock – Saracens
- Rhea Clarke – Bristol Bears
- Coreen Grant – Harlequins
- Rhona Lloyd – Sale Sharks
- Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women
- Francesca McGhie – Trailfinders Women
- Helen Nelson – Loughborough Lightning
- Hannah Ramsay – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh
- Chloe Rollie – Toulon Provence Mediterranee
- Emma Orr – Bristol Bears
- Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women
- Hannah Walker – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh
- Evie Wills – Sale Sharks
