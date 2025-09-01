Scotland at the Women's Rugby World Cup: Possible quarter final opponents and remaining pool game

Rhona Lloyd of Scotland is challenged by Manuqalo Komaitai of Fiji during their Pool B match in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. | Getty Images

The Scots are facing by far their toughest match of the tournament so far this weekend.

Scotland continued their perfect start in the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the weekend, with a battling 29-15 win over Fiji.

Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd ran in two tries each, with the scoring completed by Emma Orr in the game - meaning that Scotland are guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals.

It was the second win on the trot for Scotland Women after a 38-8 demolition of Wales in their first game.

Francesca McGhie was the hero of that game too, bagging a hat-trick of tries on the way to Scotland’s biggest winning margin at the competition since 1994.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s up next for Scotland.

What are Scotland’s remaining group fixtures?

Scotland have one final fixtures in Pool B, as follows:

Canada v Scotland: Saturday, September 6 at 12noon

How important is Scotland’s final pool match?

The top two teams from each pool of four will go through the the quarter-finals.

With two wins Scotland are through to the quarter finals so don’t need to beat Canada, but if they managed to shock the world’s second best team they would top the group and be rewarded with an easier tie.

If Scotland did win Pool B they will play the second placed side in Pool A, which is likely to be Australia.

But if they lose to Canada and go through in second place they will play the winners of Pool A which, unfortunately for the Scots, is likely to be world number ones - and hot favourites to win the entire tournament - England. It would certainly be a memorable clash with the Auld Enemy.

Have Scotland reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup before?

Scotland have played in six Rugby World Cups and made the quarter-finals in 1994, 1998 and 2002 - beaten by Wales, USA and Canada respectively. Since then they have been knocked out in the group stages.

How can I watch Scotland’s matches in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?

All Scotland’s games will be broadcast live on BBC2 and will also be available on the iPlayer.

What is the Scotland squad for the 2025 Rugby World Cup?

Here’s who is playing for Scotland in the Rugby World Cup

Forwards

Leah Bartlett – Sale Sharks

Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning

Sarah Bonar – Harlequins

Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears

Lisa Cockburn – Gloucester Hartpury

Eva Donaldson – Sale Sharks

Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears

Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars

Jade Konkel – Harlequins

Rachel Malcolm - Trailfinders Women

Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning

Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier

Molly Poolman – Edinburgh Rugby/Watsonian FC

Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears

Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars

Emma Wassell – Trailfinders Women

Molly Wright – Sale Sharks

Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning

Backs

Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning

Beth Blacklock – Saracens

Rhea Clarke – Bristol Bears

Coreen Grant – Harlequins

Rhona Lloyd – Sale Sharks

Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women

Francesca McGhie – Trailfinders Women

Helen Nelson – Loughborough Lightning

Hannah Ramsay – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh

Chloe Rollie – Toulon Provence Mediterranee

Emma Orr – Bristol Bears

Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women

Hannah Walker – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh

Evie Wills – Sale Sharks

