Scotland at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Remaining fixtures, squad, history, how to watch, qualification
Scotland got off to the best possible start in the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the weekend, with a 38-8 demolition of Wales.
Francesca McGhie bagged a hat-trick of tries and was joined on the score sheet by Leia Brebner-Holden, Evie Gallagher and Emma Orr - with Helen Nelson adding four conversions.
It was a record win for Scotland over Wales, and their biggest winning margin at the competition since 1994.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s up next for Scotland - and how they can qualify for the knock-out stages.
What are Scotland’s remaining group fixtures?
Scotland have two more fixtures in Pool B, as follows:
Scotland v Fiji: Saturday, August 30 at 2.45pm
Canada v Scotland: Saturday, September 6 at 12noon
How can Scotland qualify for the knockout stages?
The top two teams from each pool of four will go through the the quarter-finals.
Put simply, if Scotland can beat Fiji in their next match then they will almost certainly go through. If not they’ll face the tough task of having to beat Canada - who are the world’s second best team on current rankings.
Who will Scotland play if they reach the quarter-finals?
If Scotland win Pool B (which is unlikely as Canada are hot favourites) they will play the second placed side in Pool A, which is likely to be Australia.
The most likely outcome is that Scotland set through in second place and play the winners of Pool A which, unfortunately for the Scots, is likely to be world number ones England. It would certainly be a memorable clash with the Auld Enemy.
Have Scotland reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup before?
Scotland have played in six Rugby World Cups and made the quarter-finals in 1994, 1998 and 2002 - beaten by Wales, USA and Canada respectively. Since then they have been knocked out in the group stages
How can I watch Scotland’s matches in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?
All Scotland’s games will be broadcast live on BBC2 and will also be available on the iPlayer.
What is the Scotland squad for the 2025 Rugby World Cup?
Here’s who is playing for Scotland in the Rugby World Cup
Forwards
- Leah Bartlett – Sale Sharks
- Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning
- Sarah Bonar – Harlequins
- Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears
- Lisa Cockburn – Gloucester Hartpury
- Eva Donaldson – Sale Sharks
- Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears
- Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars
- Jade Konkel – Harlequins
- Rachel Malcolm - Trailfinders Women
- Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning
- Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier
- Molly Poolman – Edinburgh Rugby/Watsonian FC
- Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears
- Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars
- Emma Wassell – Trailfinders Women
- Molly Wright – Sale Sharks
- Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning
Backs
- Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning
- Beth Blacklock – Saracens
- Rhea Clarke – Bristol Bears
- Coreen Grant – Harlequins
- Rhona Lloyd – Sale Sharks
- Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women
- Francesca McGhie – Trailfinders Women
- Helen Nelson – Loughborough Lightning
- Hannah Ramsay – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh
- Chloe Rollie – Toulon Provence Mediterranee
- Emma Orr – Bristol Bears
- Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women
- Hannah Walker – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh
- Evie Wills – Sale Sharks
