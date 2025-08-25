Francesca McGhie of Scotland celebrates scoring her team's second try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool B match between Scotland and Wales. | Getty Images

The Scots will be looking to build on a promising opening match.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland got off to the best possible start in the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the weekend, with a 38-8 demolition of Wales.

Francesca McGhie bagged a hat-trick of tries and was joined on the score sheet by Leia Brebner-Holden, Evie Gallagher and Emma Orr - with Helen Nelson adding four conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a record win for Scotland over Wales, and their biggest winning margin at the competition since 1994.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s up next for Scotland - and how they can qualify for the knock-out stages.

What are Scotland’s remaining group fixtures?

Scotland have two more fixtures in Pool B, as follows:

Scotland v Fiji: Saturday, August 30 at 2.45pm

Canada v Scotland: Saturday, September 6 at 12noon

How can Scotland qualify for the knockout stages?

The top two teams from each pool of four will go through the the quarter-finals.

Put simply, if Scotland can beat Fiji in their next match then they will almost certainly go through. If not they’ll face the tough task of having to beat Canada - who are the world’s second best team on current rankings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who will Scotland play if they reach the quarter-finals?

If Scotland win Pool B (which is unlikely as Canada are hot favourites) they will play the second placed side in Pool A, which is likely to be Australia.

The most likely outcome is that Scotland set through in second place and play the winners of Pool A which, unfortunately for the Scots, is likely to be world number ones England. It would certainly be a memorable clash with the Auld Enemy.

Have Scotland reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup before?

Scotland have played in six Rugby World Cups and made the quarter-finals in 1994, 1998 and 2002 - beaten by Wales, USA and Canada respectively. Since then they have been knocked out in the group stages

How can I watch Scotland’s matches in the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?

All Scotland’s games will be broadcast live on BBC2 and will also be available on the iPlayer.

What is the Scotland squad for the 2025 Rugby World Cup?

Here’s who is playing for Scotland in the Rugby World Cup

Forwards

Leah Bartlett – Sale Sharks

Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning

Sarah Bonar – Harlequins

Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears

Lisa Cockburn – Gloucester Hartpury

Eva Donaldson – Sale Sharks

Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears

Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars

Jade Konkel – Harlequins

Rachel Malcolm - Trailfinders Women

Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning

Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier

Molly Poolman – Edinburgh Rugby/Watsonian FC

Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears

Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars

Emma Wassell – Trailfinders Women

Molly Wright – Sale Sharks

Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning

Backs

Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning

Beth Blacklock – Saracens

Rhea Clarke – Bristol Bears

Coreen Grant – Harlequins

Rhona Lloyd – Sale Sharks

Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women

Francesca McGhie – Trailfinders Women

Helen Nelson – Loughborough Lightning

Hannah Ramsay – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh

Chloe Rollie – Toulon Provence Mediterranee

Emma Orr – Bristol Bears

Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women

Hannah Walker – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh

Evie Wills – Sale Sharks

----

---

--