Predicted Scotland squad for summer tour as Gus Warr comes into the reckoning

Late end to French season could impact on selection

It’s 88 days since Scotland ended their Six Nations campaign with a defeat in Dublin and Gregor Townsend will move on to the next chapter on Wednesday when he names his squad for the summer tour of the Americas.

The head coach is expected to use it as an opportunity to blood fresh talent and give more game-time to those whose chances have been limited.

Gus Warr, the Sale Sharks scrum-half, is tipped to be one of the new faces in the squad. Warr, 24, has played at under-20 level for both Scotland and England and was a key player in Sale’s run to the Premiership play-offs this season. Born in Manchester, he spent his latter school years at Dollar Academy and has a Scottish mother.

Townsend has visited Sale on more than one occasion this season and included their winger, Arron Reed, in his Six Nations squad although he never played.

Mosese Tuipulotu is also likely to come into contention. Sione’s younger brother is moving to Edinburgh from Australia and has long been courted by Scottish Rugby. He is likely to form a centre partnership with Matt Currie in the capital next season and it’s a combination that could get its first outing on tour. Currie was a bright light in a gloomy campaign for Edinburgh who failed to make the URC play-offs. Part of the reason for that was a long injury list, particularly among their back-three players. Darcy Graham and Harry Paterson played very little rugby and, depending on their state of health, one or both might be on the plane to Ottawa later this month.

Scotland kick off their trip against Canada on July 6, then cross the border to play the United States in Washington DC on July 12. The second half of the campaign sees them head to South America to face Chile and Uruguay, on July 20 and 27.

Townsend is expected to name a larger than usual initial squad then trim it back to around 30 for the South American leg of the tour, and it’s those last two games, in Santiago and Montevideo, where a bit more experimentation may be seen.

The late end to the season in France may impact on Blair Kinghorn and Ben White’s ability to join the squad. Kinghorn’s Toulouse and White’s Toulon are both through to the Top 14 play-offs, the final of which is scheduled for June 29, the day Scotland are expected to fly to Canada.

Some senior players will be rested, and Finn Russell may fall into this category. After a stellar - but exhausting - first season with Bath, Townsend might feel Russell would benefit from a summer off. That could open the door for Adam Hastings to return to the squad after injury forced him to miss the Six Nations.

Russell was co-captain alongside Rory Darge for the Championship and the Glasgow Warriors flanker is expected to be part of the touring squad. Townsend talked up Sione Tuipulotu’s leadership qualities after he made him vice-captain during the Six Nations and the centre could find himself promoted if part of the tour.

It’s the first Scotland squad to be named since WP Nel announced his retirement which leaves a big gap at tighthead. Elliot Millar Mills stepped up to understudy Zander Fagerson during the Six Nations after Will Hurd withdrew with an injury and both could be involved in the summer.