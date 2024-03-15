Scotland to face Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay as full summer rugby tour schedule revealed

Scotland have announced full details of their four-game summer tour to North and South America.

Gregor Townsend’s side will play games against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay in July and are likely to use the fixtures to blood some young players.

As was confirmed last month, the tour will begin with a match against Canada in Ottawa on Saturday, July 6 at TD Place stadium. Scotland have not played Canada since 2018 when they beat them 48-10 in Edmonton. The Scots will then cross the border to play the United States for the first time in six years. The match will be played at Audi Field in Washington DC on Friday, July 12. Scotland’s last match with the US ended in a shock 30-29 defeat in Houston.

Scotland will come up against Chile as part of their summer tour.

The South American leg of the tour will see the squad return to Santiago where a Scotland A team defeated Chile 45-5 two years ago, with Damien Hoyland scoring a try hat-trick. Chile went on to defeat the USA to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The match in the Chilean capital will be on Saturday, July 20 at the Estadio Nacional.

The tour will conclude with a match against Uruguay in Montevideo on Saturday, July 27 at Estadio Charrúa. It will be the first time the two sides have played each other since the 1999 Rugby World Cup when Scotland won 43-12 at Murrayfield, with Townsend scoring a try. Uruguay qualified for last year’s World Cup and impressed against hosts France and also defeated Namibia before losing 73-0 to New Zealand.

Townsend welcomed the tour as a chance to work with his wider squad. “Having the ability to play four games on this year’s summer tour is a brilliant opportunity for us,” he said. “It will enable us to spend added time working with a wider group of players, building more cohesion with our squad and also giving more players experiences of preparing for and playing Test match rugby. With the travel demands and contrasting styles of rugby from the four nations we face, we will be challenged on and off the field to deliver quality performances. Touring is a great way for a group to build closer bonds and I’m sure we’ll see new players come through and thrive in our environment.”