Versatile 23-year-old backed for place on summer tour of North and South America

Matt Currie is ready to make the step up to Test rugby, according to his club coach Sean Everitt who believes the Edinburgh centre deserves the call after working hard to improve his game.

The 23-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the capital club this season and has shown his versatility by playing in three different positions.

