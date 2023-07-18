Logan Trotter says Glasgow Warriors switch is homecoming for the player who came through club's academy

Logan Trotter has signed for Glasgow Warriors following his release by London Irish, finally joining on a pro deal after coming through the Scotstoun’s club’s academy and spending each of the previous two pre-seasons training with them.

The 24-year-old back-three player says he “can’t wait to get stuck in” having been impressed by the way Glasgow played last season under Franco Smith. Trotter had been expected to join last year but opted to move to London Irish where he made seven appearances across the campaign. The Brentford-based exiles club filed for administration last month and were suspended from all competitions, leaving their staff and playing squad in limbo. Now Trotter, who has penned a two-year deal, joins his former London Irish team-mate Kyle Rowe in signing for Glasgow.

The Harrogate-born Trotter is a product of the Warriors academy, having come through the ranks at Stirling County, the club he joined when he was five. He went on to impress in the FOSROC Super Series for Stirling Wolves, scoring 40 points in 15 appearances across three full seasons. Comfortable both on the wing and at full-back, he was invited to train with the Warriors in the summer of 2021 and 2022, and played against Newcastle Falcons in a pre-season friendly at Scotstoun in September 2021.

“I’m over the moon to be coming home,” the former Scotland U20 winger told glasgowwarriors.org. “It’s not a move I thought I’d be making this soon, so I’m absolutely delighted to sign for a club that means a lot to me. I love getting stuck in – I don’t like to just stand about waiting for something to happen. I like to go and get my hands on the ball, and I can’t wait to be out there and getting involved.

Logan Trotter, left, celebrates after scoring a try during a FOSROC Super6 Pro Alignment Fixture for Glasgow against Edinburgh. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“The move to London Irish came at a great time for my development, I’d say. There was a great group of boys and a great group of coaches that really helped me identify areas of my game to improve, and opened up my eyes to a new way of playing and enjoying my rugby. I’m looking forward to continuing that at Glasgow.

“I’ve kept track of Glasgow wherever I’ve been, and the freedom with which the team plays is something I really love. Coming off a season as successful as last year, I want to help this group take the next step. I can’t wait to get stuck in, honestly."