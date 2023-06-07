Scottish Rugby 'interested' in Ben White as London Irish file for administration following RFU suspension

Scotland scrum-half Ben White could be set for a move north of the border after London Irish were plunged into administration following their suspension from all club competitions.

Scotland scrum-half Ben White could be set for a move to Edinburgh or Glasgow. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

White has spent the past two seasons with Irish since joining from Leicester Tigers but is looking for new employment after the Rugby Football Union confirmed on Tuesday that neither Irish owner Mick Crossan nor the American consortium planning to buy the club were able to prove they had the finances to compete in the Gallagher Premiership for the 2023-24 campaign.

And Crossan has revealed that entering administration was the only choice left after the suspension ended any chance of the prospective takeover going through.

Crossan said: “This decision has ultimately ended any hope of an acquisition of the club and has regrettably forced us to file for administration this morning (Wednesday).

“Administration has always been the last resort and something we hoped we could avoid. And we bitterly regret the difficulties it will present to each and every one of you.

“My focus is now on working with the appointed administrator and I hope that the club will come out of administration as quickly as possible.

“As a lifelong fan of London Irish, the club’s suspension is bitterly disappointing and I understand the sadness felt by the thousands of our loyal supporters and the frustrations of our incredible coaches, medical staff, back-office team, and players.”

The situation has left White and the rest of the Irish playing squad - which also includes fellow Scotland international Kyle Rowe - facing a scramble to find new clubs.

However, according to the Telegraph, the Scottish Rugby Union are interested in signing White on a central contract which would see the 25-year-old ply his trade in the URC next season with either Edinburgh Rugby or Glasgow Warriors.

London Irish became the third casualty of the financial crisis gripping the Premiership, which will now become a 10-team competition following the collapses of Wasps and Worcester.

RFU chair Tom Ilube hinted at a reduction in funding for the league due to its “failing business models”, an assessment Crossan hit out at.

“The comments from the RFU chair, Tom Ilube, (on Tuesday night) completely overlook the precarious situation other clubs are currently in,” he added. “Collectively, owners of clubs are working very hard to transform their models, but real support, at times, is non-existent.

“And it speaks volumes that Ralph Rimmer and Chris Pilling have been appointed by the Government as independent advisers to work on the future stability of rugby union in the UK.

“The professional game in this country needs to be radically transformed. And the current leadership must urgently review its practices from top to bottom if it has a desire to see professional rugby continue in England.”

Crossan said the club had been hurt by failed “promises” of their prospective buyers, who were not forthcoming with money.

“As we neared the completion of the deal, I continually received promises, from both NUE Equity and Redstrike, that the acquisition would be completed imminently, and that funds would arrive within days,” Crossan claimed. “Right up to (Tuesday’s) final deadline, we continued to receive verbal assurances from the group.