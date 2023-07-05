Kyle Rowe heads back to where it all began with Glasgow Warriors return

The 25-year-old winger/full-back failed to secure a senior contract with the Scotstoun outfit – which was surprising to many given his pace, agility and try-scoring instinct – so then spent a spell on the periphery of the Edinburgh squad before heading south to join London Irish in the summer of 2021.
Rowe was an immediate hit with the Gallagher Premiership side, scoring 10 tries in 23 matches during his first campaign, including a hat-trick in a famous 27-point comeback draw against Saracens.
That led a call-up to the Scotland squad for the 2022 Six Nations, and although he didn’t make the match-day 23 during that championship, full international recognition did arrive last summer when he made his debut for Gregor Townsend’s side against Argentina in Salta.
Unfortunately, Rowe suffered a serious knee injury soon after coming off the bench as a late replacement for Rory Hutchinson in that game and has not played since. A tough year took a turn for the worse when London Irish plummeted into administration last month leaving Rowe a free agent, but he feels he has landed on his feet having now negotiated a move to the club which turned him down just under four years ago.
“When Glasgow said they were interested, it all fell into place perfectly to be honest,” said Rowe, who is expecting to take a full part in pre-season. “To be able to move back home and be close to family and friends was a no-brainer. It’s a club I know well, from being in the academy and being around as World Cup cover in 2019. I grew up with a lot of the boys here and it’s been a pretty seamless transition so far.”
Rowe is only the second new signing by Glasgow so far this summer, following in the footsteps of South African back-rower Henco Venter. “The chance to add a player of Kyle’s quality to our squad ahead of the new season was one that we could not miss,” said Warriors head coach Franco Smith.