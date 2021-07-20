The British and Irish Lions will travel to South Africa for this years tour (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The British and Irish Lions are all set to jet off to South Africa this summer, as they get set to play eight matches across three cities this summer.

Warren Gatland’s men have now completed their warm up games in Johannesburg and now face three big tests against the Springboks, with the first test scheduled for July 24.

Duhan van der Merwe (right) in action for Lions during an International Match between the British & Irish Lions and Japan at BT Murrayfield, on June 26, 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old Exeter Chief’s flying will captain the British & Irish Lions for the first time when the touring team play their opening fixture on South African soil against the Emirates Lions this coming Saturday.

Hamish Watson, Finn Russell, Chris Harris, Ali Price, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson and Duhan Van Der Merwe are the other Scots in the Lions squad.

The team, who won the 2013 series in Australia before drawing the 2017 series in New Zealand, enjoyed a comfortable 28-10 win against Japan at Murrayfield last week, though the victory did come at a cost, as Welsh star Alun Wyn Jones suffered a dislocated shoulder that will force him out of the tour. Justin Tipuric also picked up an injury keeps him out too.

It has already been confirmed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that no fans will be able to attend the games on the tour, with each match set to be played behind closed doors.

When do the British and Irish Lions play and when is kick off?

July 24 – First Test v Springboks, 17:00 BST – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

July 31 – Second Test v Springboks, 17:00 BST – Soccer City, Johannesburg

August 7 – Third Test v Springboks, 17:00 BST – Soccer City, Johannesburg

Where can I watch British and Irish Lions games?

All games will be shown live on Sky Sports, however, for freeview viewers, Channel 4 have confirmed they will also be showing each game.

What is the full British and Irish Lions squad for the South Africa tour?

Backs: Josh Adams (Wales), Bundee Aki (Ireland), Dan Biggar (Wales), Elliot Daly (England), Gareth Davies (Wales), Owen Farrell (England), Chris Harris (Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Stuart Hogg (Scotland), Conor Murray (Ireland), Ali Price (Scotland), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales), Finn Russell (Scotland), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), Anthony Watson (England), Liam Williams (Wales).

Forwards: Adam Beard (Wales), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Jack Conan (Ireland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Tom Curry (England), Zander Fagerson (Scotland), Taulupe Faletau (Wales), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Jamie George (England), Iain Henderson (Ireland), Jonny Hill (England), Maro Itoje (England), Wyn Jones (Wales), Courtney Lawes (England), Josh Navidi (Wales), Ken Owens (Wales), Sam Simmonds (England), Kyle Sinckler (England), Rory Sutherland (Scotland), Mako Vunipola (England), Hamish Watson (Scotland).

