Scotland's Stuart Hogg to captain Lions in first match in South Africa

The 29-year-old will lead a fresh starting XV on Saturday to the one that defeated Japan at Murrayfield last weekend.
Hogg’s fellow Scot Finn Russell starts at stand-off, Ali Price comes in at scrum-half, Hamish Watson is selected at flanker, while prop Zander Fagerson is named among the replacements.
Head coach Warren Gatland said: “It’s good to have arrived in Johannesburg and get the Tour under way.”
“We had a pleasing win last week up in Edinburgh, but there’s still plenty we need to get right on Saturday.
“I’ve been encouraged by the way the boys have trained this week. I feel it’s gone up a level from where we were in Jersey and we’re starting to see a better understanding of some of our tactics.
“There’s some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday – which is good information for us as the Test Series approaches.
“My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too – who I am sure will lead the side by example.”
The match kicks off at 5pm British time on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.
British and Irish Lions team: S Hogg; L Rees-Zammit, C Harris, O Farrell, J Adams; F Russell, A Price; W Jones, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, J Hill, C Lawes, H Watson, T Faletau. Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie, M Vunipola, Z Fagerson, I Henderson, S Simmonds, G Davies, B Aki, E Daly.