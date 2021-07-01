Scotland's Stuart Hogg to captain Lions in first match in South Africa

Stuart Hogg will lead the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

The 29-year-old will lead a fresh starting XV on Saturday to the one that defeated Japan at Murrayfield last weekend.

Hogg’s fellow Scot Finn Russell starts at stand-off, Ali Price comes in at scrum-half, Hamish Watson is selected at flanker, while prop Zander Fagerson is named among the replacements.

Head coach Warren Gatland said: “It’s good to have arrived in Johannesburg and get the Tour under way.”

“We had a pleasing win last week up in Edinburgh, but there’s still plenty we need to get right on Saturday.

“I’ve been encouraged by the way the boys have trained this week. I feel it’s gone up a level from where we were in Jersey and we’re starting to see a better understanding of some of our tactics.

“There’s some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday – which is good information for us as the Test Series approaches.

“My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too – who I am sure will lead the side by example.”

The match kicks off at 5pm British time on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.