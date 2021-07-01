British and Irish Lions: Warren Gatland's first XV in South Africa to face The Lions
Warren Gatland has made wholesale changes to his British and Irish Lions team for their South African Tour opening match.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:51 am
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:58 am
The tourists face another team named The Lions, in Johannesburg on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
The head coach has shaken up his starting team – making 14 changes to the side which saw off Japan in Edinburgh last weekend 28-10, and naming Scottish talisman Stuart Hogg as captain for the opening fixture.
Here’s who Hogg will be captaining in Saturday’ match, which kicks off at 5pm (BST).
