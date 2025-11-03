Key All Blacks duo ruled out of clash with Scotland

Two of the Barrett brothers ruled out by injury

Brothers Jordie and Scott Barrett have been ruled out by New Zealand for Saturday’s match against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The pair were both injured in the victory over Ireland in Chicago at the weekend.

Centre Jordie and lock forward Scott both had to come off in the first half at Soldier Field as the All Blacks came from behind to win 26-13.

Jordie Barrett and Scott Barrett won't feature for the All Blacks against Scotland. | Getty Images

Scott Barrett lasted only three minutes before departing with a knee injury. Jordie, meanwhile, fell awkwardly in the 12th-minute and went off soon after.

“Jordie got a scan today, so we'll find out a little bit more this afternoon,” said Scott Robertson, the head coach. “As good as the cut's healing, well, he won't be available for this weekend. Both of them won't be available for this weekend.”

The injuries mean that Beauden Barrett is the only one of the brothers in the frame to face Scotland. All three started against the Irish but Jordie and Scott came off in the early stages.

Josh Beehre, the Blues lock, has been drafted in as training cover. Beehre was part of the All Blacks XV squad who played the Barbarians in Brentford at the weekend.

Scotland and New Zealand are scheduled to name their teams on Thursday. For Gregor Townsend, the biggest selection dilemma revolves around tighthead prop Zander Fagerson who has not played for seven months due to calf and knee injuries.

There is also concern around flanker Rory Darge who has not played since injuring his knee in Glasgow Warriors’ first game of the season, against the Sharks on September 26.