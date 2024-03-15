Ireland celebrate victory against Scotland at Murrayfield in the 2023 Six Nations.

Scotland will travel to Dublin for their last game of the Six Nations this Saturday - and technically, if not realistically, they could still win the tournament.

It follows a slightly frustrating campaign with victories against England and Wales tempered by narrow defeats to France and Italy.

Ireland will start as hot favourites, despite their last-gasp drop goal defeat to England in the last round, but Scotland will be encourged by the number of upsets that have already taken place in the competition.

Here's everything you need to know about the Irish game.

When are Scotland playing Ireland in the Six Nations?

Ireland v Scotland takes place on Saturday, March 16, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm.

It's taking place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland..

Can I watch the game on television?

Ireland v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1, with the match buildup starting from 3:55pm.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match is England's Matthew Carley. The assistant referees are Karl Dickson (England) and Christophe Ridley (England). The TMO is Marius Jonker (South Africa).

What trophy are the teams playing for?

Since 1989 the winner of the Scotland v Ireland match in the Six Nations have lifted the Centenary Quaich.

Who has won the most games?

In the 141 fixtures to date Ireland have the slight advantage, having won 70 matches to Scotland's 66. A total of five matches have ended in a draw. Across all fixtures Ireland have scored 1,735 points, to Scotland's 1,509.

When did Scotland last beat Ireland in Dublin?

Ireland have been dominant over Scotland in recent times, winning the last nine fixtures. The last Scottish victory was in February 2017 at Murrayfield when Scotland defeated Ireland 27-22 at the Six Nations. You have to go back to 2010 for Scotland's last win in Dublin - a 20-23 win at Croke Park in the Six Nations.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

Ireland's largest points total was 44 on February 19, 2000, while Scotland's largest score was 38 on March 1, 1997.

Ireland's largest winning margin was 30 points on February 16, 2003, while Scotland won by 28 points on March 1, 1997.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

Ireland won nine successive games both between 1939 and 1955, and from 2018 to the present day, while Scotland managed an 11 match winning streak between 1882 and 1893.

