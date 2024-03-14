Ireland are still hot favourites to defend their Six Nations 2023 title - but there could still feasibly be an upset.

The 2024 Six Nations has been a competition full of tight contests, last-gasp wins, surprises, controversial refereeing decision and upsets.

Ireland looked like dead certs to win back-to-back Grand Slams until a late drop goal by England in their penultimate game shattered dreams of immortality.

It also means that Ireland could still be beaten to the title going into their last game - at home to Scotland.

In theory any one of four teams could lift the trophy, with only Wales and Italy out of the running.

Here's what would have to happen for each team to win.

Can Ireland win the Six Nations?

Ireland can, should and almost certainly will win the 2024 Six Nations.

A win or a draw against Scotland will see them crowned champions. They can even lose and win - two bonus points will mean they retain the title, while a single bonus point loss will still almost certainly be enough as they have a far superior points difference to the other teams in contention (+80 compared to England's -3, Scotland's +4 and France's +4). If they lose without a bonus point (for scoring four tries or or losing by seven or fewer points) things could get interesting.

Can England win the Six Nations?

England are the only likely rivals to Ireland and will know what they have to do against the French before kicking off. They'll be hoping that Scotland can do them a big favour by beating Ireland without conceding a bonus point. If that's the case then a win over France with a bonus point (by scoring at least four tries) will see the English pull off a remarkable Six Nations title. If Ireland get a single losing point then England can still in theory become champions - but will have to overcome an enormous points difference disparity of 83 (England are on -3, while Ireland are on +80).

Can Scotland win the Six Nations?

Scotland are five points behind the Irish and have scored 76 fewer points. Their only chance of winning is to beat Ireland by 77 points without conceding a bonus point. It's unlikely.

Can France win the Six Nations?