How the Scotland players rated in Six Nations win over England - with two 9s handed out

We give each starter for Scotland a mark out of ten for their performance in a historic victory at Murrayfield
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 24th Feb 2024, 23:28 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 23:34 GMT

Magnificent Duhan Van Der Merwe became the first Scotland player to score a Calcutta Cup hat-trick as they soared to their fourth consecutive victory over England in an intoxicating Guinness Six Nations showdown in Edinburgh.

The jet-heeled wing – who scored a stunning double at Twickenham just over 12 months ago – had the home crowd in raptures as he produced a Murrayfield masterclass to inspire his team to a 30-21 victory and move to within one of Scotland’s all-time record try-scorer Stuart Hogg.

England started brightly and opened up an early 10-0 lead, with George Furbank scoring his first international try, but Steve Borthwick’s men offered little thereafter as their unbeaten start to the championship shuddered to a halt.

We give each starter for Scotland a mark out of ten for their performance in a historic victory at Murrayfield.

Carried ball bullishly when in possession and part of a scrum that competed well. Put in a power of work defensively with 12 tackles. Replaced on 62 minutes. 7

1. Pierre Schoeman

Carried ball bullishly when in possession and part of a scrum that competed well. Put in a power of work defensively with 12 tackles. Replaced on 62 minutes. 7 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

Loose first throw in the lineout but recovered well thereafter. Coughed up ball when in promising position on 52 minutes, his last action before being replaced by Ewan Ashman. 7

2. George Turner

Loose first throw in the lineout but recovered well thereafter. Coughed up ball when in promising position on 52 minutes, his last action before being replaced by Ewan Ashman. 7 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

The prop had to come off seven minutes in due to an HIA, but passed all the checks and was a combative force. Replaced on 62 minutes. 7

3. Zander Fagerson

The prop had to come off seven minutes in due to an HIA, but passed all the checks and was a combative force. Replaced on 62 minutes. 7 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

After an early misfire, ran the lineout pretty well against some fierce English competition. Made way for Skinner with 13 minutes remaining. 7

4. Grant Gilchrist

After an early misfire, ran the lineout pretty well against some fierce English competition. Made way for Skinner with 13 minutes remaining. 7 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

