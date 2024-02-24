How the Scotland players rated in Six Nations win over England - with two 9s handed out

Magnificent Duhan Van Der Merwe became the first Scotland player to score a Calcutta Cup hat-trick as they soared to their fourth consecutive victory over England in an intoxicating Guinness Six Nations showdown in Edinburgh.
The jet-heeled wing – who scored a stunning double at Twickenham just over 12 months ago – had the home crowd in raptures as he produced a Murrayfield masterclass to inspire his team to a 30-21 victory and move to within one of Scotland’s all-time record try-scorer Stuart Hogg.
England started brightly and opened up an early 10-0 lead, with George Furbank scoring his first international try, but Steve Borthwick’s men offered little thereafter as their unbeaten start to the championship shuddered to a halt.
We give each starter for Scotland a mark out of ten for their performance in a historic victory at Murrayfield.