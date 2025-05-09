Huw Jones: Taking Huwipulotu down under, a debt of thanks and his Lions hero

Centre hopes Scotland backline can shine in red jerseys

Transporting the whole of Scotland’s backline on to the Lions tour hasn’t quite happened but most of them will be there in Australia this summer and that’s an exciting prospect for those with a penchant for flair-filled attacking rugby.

Of the eight Scots selected by Andy Farrell, five are backs and they’ve already got experience of beating the Wallabies this season. Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe and Finn Russell were among the try-scorers in a 27-13 win at Murrayfield in November and the trio will be on the plane south next month alongside Huw Jones and Blair Kinghorn.

Darcy Graham and Ben White are the unlucky first-choice Scotland backs who didn’t make the Lions cut but five out of seven ain’t bad. The centre pairing of Tuipulotu and Jones is widely recognised as one of the most effective in world rugby and the opportunity to transfer ‘Huwipulotu’ on to the Lions stage is one to be relished.

Glasgow Warriors centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu are pictured at Scotstoun after being called up for the British & Irish Lions. | SNS Group

A fine bromance has blossomed between them pair since Tuipulotu first rocked up at Glasgow four years ago and joined in an end-of-season blow-out. Jones was heading out the door at that point, bound for a season-long stint at Gloucester, but they hit it off immediately. Friends soon became team-mates when Jones returned to Glasgow and the Edinburgh-born centre admitted he was almost as delighted to hear Tuipulotu’s name read out as his own when the touring party was finally revealed on Thursday.

“I’m not going to lie, it was extremely nerve-wracking watching the squad being announced. I couldn’t believe how long it took,” said Jones, who will make his long-awaited return from injury in Glasgow Warriors’ game against Benetton in Italy on Saturday evening.

“But it feels amazing to be selected, just a great mixture of relief, happiness and excitement. As soon as my named was called out, I was just desperate to hear Sione’s name as well.

“I’ve dreamt of this since I was a kid. In the last year or so, it’s become a goal that I’ve really been chasing. I didn’t want to think about it too much, but that’s sometimes easier said than done. It’s a dream come true.”

“Sione and I have obviously built such a special relationship. It’s great that we are able to share this together.”

“To have that cohesion as a unit should help us. I’m so happy for Duhi, Finn and Blair. Along with myself and Sione, it’s super-exciting to pretty much have our entire backline going on the tour. But you obviously have to keep Darcy in mind as well. We’re gutted for him. It would have been great if we were all selected.”

Building Lions connections

Graham’s omission from Farrell’s squad was a surprise but it’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that the Edinburgh winger receives a late call. The Lions coach said he was keeping two places open and injuries to others could also come into play. With Scotland touring New Zealand at the same time the Lions are in Australia he would be handily placed to make a late dash across the Tasman Sea.

In the meantime, Jones and his Scotland pals will look to meld with the other backs in the squad, including his former Quins team-mate Marcus Smith.

“Hopefully we can gel together and also with the other players in the back line and build connections. Combinations are so important.”

Jones’ call-up is richly deserved. Now 31, he has been part of the Scotland set-up for the best part of a decade but seems to keep getting better. His defensive game has improved beyond recognition but it is his attacking ability and brilliant support lines that continue to catch the eye. He scored four tries in the Six Nations, moving him on to 16 career scores in the championship which draw him level with Stuart Hogg and van der Merwe on the Scotland all-time list.

Blair Kinghorn points the way to the tryline as Huw Jones scores for Scotland against Italy in this year's Six Nations. The centre bagged a hat-trick in the game. | SNS Group / SRU

He is quick to credit others for his achievements and Franco Smith, his coach at Glasgow, deserves special mention. Leinster was the only club to supply more players to the Lions squad than Glasgow, with Jones and Tuipulotu joined by forwards Zander Fagerson and Scott Cummings.

“Since Franco came in, he’s moved this club forward in a big way,” said Jones who was a key player in the Warriors’ United Rugby Championship success last season.

“He’s improved us as players and moved our careers forward. We’ve had a lot of guys break through and establish themselves with Scotland over the past couple of years.

“To now have four guys selected to go on a Lions tour is really just testament to everything that Franco has built here at the club.

“I gave Franco a hug but it was never going to be too emotional – he’s just focused on preparing the team for the game at the weekend! That’s just what he’s like as a guy, always focused on the next game, but this just shows that everything he asks of us as players can pay off.”

Hugs for Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones after he is named in the British & Irish Lions squad. | SNS Group

There is so much still to play for as Glasgow defend their URC title but Jones can be forgiven for allowing his thoughts to drift briefly to the summer and the opportunity to emulate his heroes.

“I’ve watched all the Lions tours going all the way back to when I was a kid,” he said. “I idolised these guys when I was growing up.

“I remember watching the tour against the All Blacks in 2005. I would have been 11 at the time, but I was totally immersed in it all. Me and my mate played rugby together at the same club. We’d be speaking constantly at school about what players we liked and who we thought should be in the team.