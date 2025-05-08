Grateful Sione Tuipulotu opens up on 'dark days' and rides Lions rollercoaster back to Australia

Scotland captain feared injury would rule him out of tour

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sione Tuipulotu is such a gregarious character that a sunny disposition seems to come naturally, but he admits he went through dark times after he ripped muscles in his chest while training with Glasgow Warriors in January.

The Scotland captain had been in the form of his life but missed the whole of the Six Nations and feared he might also be ruled out of the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia. Happily, he was named on Thursday in Andy Farrell’s squad and will return to his homeland this summer wearing the famous red jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his own words, he will be “on the other side of the fence” and is absolutely relishing the chance to play against the Wallabies.

Glasgow Warriors' Sione Tuipulotu is pictured after being called up for the British and Irish Lions squad. | SNS Group

Born in the Melbourne suburb of Frankston, Tuipulotu came to Scotland four years ago and has never looked back. Qualifying through his granny from Greenock, he has now progressed to the Lions and is one of eight from Gregor Townsend’s side included in Farrell’s 38-man touring party.

He admitted he was a nervous wreck waiting for the squad announcement.

“Honestly, I'm so grateful that they've selected me,” said Tuipulotu, whose Glasgow team-mates Huw Jones, Zander Fagerson and Scott Cummings have also been named in the Lions squad. “Obviously my situation is a little bit different because I've been hurt for quite a while and there was a long time in my rehab, especially early on, when I thought that was me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Such a relief for me’

“I was so dark over those first couple of weeks when I got hurt, just because of how I was playing. I got named as captain for Six Nations and all the emotions I was feeling then were so positive. To get to this point…wow, it's such a relief for me.”

Given the destination, this was always a tour that was freighted with extra significance for Tuipulotu.

“I'm not embarrassed to say that I wanted this so bad,” said the centre, who skippered Scotland to victory over Australia in the autumn. “It’s a goal I had right from the start of the season: I really wanted to go on this tour. I wanted to perform in every game to make myself eligible. And to finally hear your name get read out….wow.”

Sione Tuipulotu captained Scotland to victory over Australia in November. | SNS Group / SRU

The players heard at the same times as everyone else and the Glasgow squad were watching the live broadcast in the team room at Scotstoun as Ieuan Evans, the Lions tour manager, read out the names. It was done in alphabetical order, with forwards first followed by the backs, which only increased Tuipulotu’s jitters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was one of the last to get read out, there were so many Smiths [Fin and Marcus] before me! Then to hear my family name, it just makes everything worth it.

“I’ve got so many people to be thankful for and I feel like I'm a better player now emotionally. After it got taken away from me pre-Six Nations, it’s made me into something that’s going to be better and I just want to deliver on that now.”

Tuipulotu, 28, hasn’t played since suffering the pectoral injury ahead of Glasgow’s Champions Cup game with Harlequins in January. He is due to return either this weekend or next and will strive to recapture the outstanding form he showed in the first half of the season.

Sione’s support network

“I had a lot of people reach out to me trying to console and be supportive with me, the Scotland coaches especially,” he said. “They were saying, ‘you’ve got a lot of credit in the bank.’ But it's hard as an athlete because it’s only when you’re on the field that I feel like it's in my control. The way I was playing during the season for Scotland and Glasgow I just felt like I was in [full] flow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There wasn't a game that I was hopping off the bus thinking there was a better player than me playing that day and for all that to be taken away at that moment, it was hard for me to believe, even when people were trying to tell me that I was going to be alright.

“I was constantly thinking, ‘that's me done.’ I suppose that's the emotions you go through, the roller coaster of being an athlete. I'm on the top of the roller coaster now with the feeling that I'm feeling now, but I just want to get back on the field now.

“When I'm fit, and I'm ready to go, I know how I can perform. But ultimately I want to return and influence Glasgow's run-in. My club form was a large part of why I've been selected, and I'm so passionate about playing for Glasgow. With all the injuries that we've had, Shuggy [Jones], Zander…we need to have as many of us back on the field with our eyes and mind set on the goal.”

Glasgow Warriors' Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu at Scotstoun after being called up for the British and Irish Lions squad. | SNS Group

Tuipulotu spoke earlier in the season about returning to Australia with the Lions; there was “unfinished business”, he said. Capped at under-20 level by the Junior Wallabies but overlooked for full honours, he left his homeland to further his career, initially in Japan, before arriving in Scotland in 2021. Now he has the chance to show the Aussies what they’ve missed out on

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m made up to be honest. I'm going home. I'm scared I might be a target! But what are the chances that four years down the line I would be touring Australia with the Lions? I honestly feel like that's divine intervention. That’s why I'm so grateful and thankful.

“All the family are still in Melbourne and I can't wait to call them but I think it’s going to cost me when it comes to tickets”