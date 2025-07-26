Huw Jones proves a point and Finn Russell unflappable as Lions win series with record comeback

Tourists claw back 18-point deficit to take second Test at MCG

Huw Jones had his credentials questioned this week but the Scotland player answered his critics in the best possible way as he played a central role in the British and Irish Lions’ series-clinching victory over the Wallabies in the second Test in Melbourne.

In what is considered to be the mecca of Australian sport, Jones scored one of the Lions’ five tries in a nailbiter at the MCG. Australia led from the fourth minute until the last but Hugo Keenan had the final say, getting around Len Ikitau to score the winning try after 12 phases of patient play.

There was no panic from the men in red, no rashness or risky drop goal attempts, just a trust in the process. For Keenan, it was an extraordinary end to a gruelling tour. The Irish full-back was sick for around 12 days and reckons he lost around six kilos in that time. There was no loss of energy evident in his performance as he played the full 80 minutes and had the final say in the 29-26 victory.

It means the Lions have won the series; they lead 2-0 with a game to spare. That makes it sounds like it was straightforward but it was anything but. Last week’s first Test in Brisbane was far more one-sided that the 27-19 scoreline suggested. Australia were poor but they were a different beast in Melbourne, bolstered by the return from injury of the abrasive Rob Valetini and the outstanding Will Skelton.

Three Wallabies tries in seven minutes

The Wallabies duo caused chaos for the Lions, getting under their skin in the first half, and the hosts led 23-5 at one point. The scored three tries in seven minutes, two of them while Tommy Freeman was in the sin-bin, and it was looking bleak for the visitors.

They needed to stem the bleeding and they did it with two tries before half-time from Tom Curry and Jones. Jones - who played well in the first Test, it should be stressed - was initially left out by head coach Andy Farrell for the second game. The former Ireland coach wanted to partner Garry Ringrose with Bundee Aki in an all-Irish centre pairing. But Ringrose reported concussion symptoms, having already missed the first Test. It was a selfless act by the Leinster man and it meant a reprieve for Jones who started again at 13.

Jones praises Ringrose

The Glasgow Warriors player admitted it had been a turbulent week for him and he had nothing but praise for Ringrose.

“I had the initial disappointment of not being named in the squad internally,” Jones said. “Luckily, we'd all run through the plays. So, on Thursday, when Garry pulled out, I was gutted for him, because he deserved to play.

“We’ve got so close over this period, all the centres have come together on this tour and we all connected really well. So for him to have to pull himself out is so tough. But, yeah, look, I got the nod, was ready to go and I'm just, just glad we got the job done today.”

The Lions were much improved in the second half when the Aussies were without the influential Valetini, removed at the interval. The tourists’ discipline was far better and tries from Tadhg Beirne and Keenan won the match and took down a few records in the process.

Records tumble at the MCG

It was the biggest ever comeback in a Lions Test as the tourists hauled back the 18-point deficit. It was also a record crowd, with 97,307 inside the fabled MCG. It looked as if half of them were wearing red and they witnessed the Lions winning their first Test series since 2013.

It is only their third success of the professional era and the first time they have taken a 2-0 lead since 1997. On that occasion, it was a Scot at 10 as Gregor Townsend piloted Ian McGeechan’s side to victory in South Africa. This time around, Finn Russell was at the controls and delivered once again to cap off the most successful season of his storied career. A Premiership and European Challenge Cup double with Bath has been followed with a Lions series triumph.

Unflappable Finn Russell

At 32, Russell is at his peak. Utterly unflappable, always in the moment and invariably picking the right option. It was never more visible than in the climactic moments when he kept the Lions playing through the phases before the chance opened up for Keenan.

“I think at about 70 minutes in, we got down here [the Australian 22] and got a penalty under the posts and I was thinking if we get down here again we're probably going to have to look at the drop goal option,” said Russell. “But we'd had some good play building up to the try at the end. I just felt we had them kind of chasing around all over the pitch so I wasn't looking for that drop kick yet. I thought we could land that killer blow as we did. It's obviously a little bit risky if you knock it on and they get that jackal but I think at that point we had a lot of momentum and we were always going to score at some point.”

Russell admitted he didn’t have his kicking boots on - he landed two from five - but the Lions outscored the hosts by five tries to three and that in itself made them worthy winners. It was Australia who made all the early running, though.

Skelton and Valetini galvanise the Wallabies

Spurred on by the returning Skelton and Valetini, they surged into a 6-0 lead with two penalties from Tom Lynagh. Skelton was late into the back of Tadhg Furlong, sparking an early flare up and Maro Itoje could be heard moaning on the ref mic. His plea to Italian whistler Andrea Piardi - “But sir, he started it” - sounded a little desperate but it was deeds not words that brought the Lions back into the game. Dan Sheehan tapped a penalty from close range and dived over a tackle to score. It was deemed legitimate by Piardi, much to the disgust of the home team. Russell struck a post with the conversion attempt and Australia came storming back.

They were outstanding in a ten-minute burst from the mid-point of the first half as the Lions conceded penalty after penalty. Aussie prop James Slipper scored from close range, Freeman was yellow carded. Two more Wallabies tries followed with Freeman in the bin. Jake Gordon, excellent at nine for the hosts, spotted a gap between the two Lions props and nipped for a fine try after a series of dominant Australian rucks. Tom Wright, also very impressive, then finished off after a brilliant break by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

It was now 23-5 and the game appeared to be slipping from the Lions’ grasp. The return of Freeman helped steady the ship and Curry stepped inside Gordon to score in the corner before Jones had his moment, powering between Tate McDermott and Max Jorgensen for a memorable try.

It meant the Aussies’ lead had been cut to 23-17 just before the interval and the Lions managed to improve their discipline in the second half and cut off the access they had given their hosts. Blair Kinghorn came on after 60 minutes and looked dangerous on his Lions Test debut. By that point, Beirne had scored the visitors’ fourth try, which Russell converted. Lynagh had earlier landed his third penalty so it now stood at 26-24 to Australia going into the final quarter.

The Lions kept probing and just about deserved their win via Keenan's late, late try. Australia complained that Jac Morgan had taken out Carlo Tizzano illegally in the build-up but replays suggested the Welshman’s clearout was fair.

It was a slightly contentious end to a match which wasn’t always played in the best spirit but with so much at stake that was not surprising.

Second Test teams and scorers

Scorers: Australia: Tries: Slipper, Gordon, Wright. Cons: Lynagh. Pens: Lynagh 3. Lions: Tries: Sheehan, Curry, Jones, Beirne, Keenan. Cons: Russell 2.

Yellow card: Freeman (Lions, 23min).

Australia: 15. Tom Wright; 14. Max Jorgensen, 13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12. Len Ikitau, 11. Harry Potter; 10. Tom Lynagh, 9. Jake Gordon; 1. James Slipper, 2. David Porecki, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson. Replacements: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Tom Robertson, 19. Jeremy Williams, 20. Langi Gleeson, 21. Carlo Tizzano, 22. Tate McDermott, 23. Ben Donaldson.

Lions: 15. Hugo Keenan (Ire); 14. Tommy Freeman (Eng), 13. Huw Jones (Sco), 12. Bundee Aki (Ire), 11. James Lowe (Ire); 10. Finn Russell (Sco), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Ire); 1. Andrew Porter (Ire), 2. Dan Sheehan (Ire), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Ire), 4. Maro Itoje (Eng; capt), 5. Ollie Chessum (Eng), 6. Tadhg Beirne (Ire), 7. Tom Curry (Eng), 8. Jack Conan (Ire). Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Ire), 17. Ellis Genge (Eng), 18. Will Stuart (Eng), 19. James Ryan (Ire), 20. Jac Morgan (Wal), 21. Alex Mitchell (Eng), 22. Owen Farrell (Eng), 23. Blair Kinghorn (Sco).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR).