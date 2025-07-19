Scotland’s 28-year Lions wait is over as talisman provides Hollywood moment in Lions win

Sione Tuipulotu of the British and Irish Lions celebrates his try against Australia in the first Test at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. | Getty Images

Tourists one win away from first series win since 2013

When Sione Tuipulotu sat down with a handful of journalists after Glasgow Warriors’ first home game of the season last September he made clear his ambitions for the campaign ahead.

Being selected for the Lions’ tour of Australia would, in his words, “be the biggest thing ever”.

“I would love to have an opportunity to go over there and play them with a bit of unfinished business,” said the centre from Victoria who turned out for the Junior Wallabies but had to leave his homeland to fulfil his full international ambitions.

On Saturday in Brisbane, Tuipulotu realised his goal and became the first Scotland player to score a try for the Lions in a Test match in 28 years.

In doing so, he set the tourists on the path to a 27-19 victory over Australia at Suncorp Stadium, a result that makes them overwhelming favourites to win a series for the first time in 12 years.

The Glasgow Warriors player emulates Alan Tait, the last Scot to score a Test try for the Lions on June 21, 1997, the year Tuipulotu was born. It has been a long wait but the mantle has passed from one world class centre to another.

Tait had Gregor Townsend inside him during the series triumph in South Africa; for Tuipulotu, it was Finn Russell pulling the strings, and he did it superbly. Having got the Lions up and running with a nerve-settling penalty in the second minute, the Scotland stand-off then brought the game to life. He firstly put Dan Sheehan into space with a delightful flick of the wrists. From the next phase, he took control, crabbing his way into space before delivering a Hollywood pass to Tuipulotu which missed out at least three Lions team-mates.

Tuipulotu gathered gratefully, scored and celebrated in the same way he did after his try against the Wallabies at Murrayfield in November, arms stretched out ahead of him. Point proven.

Opening try-scorer Sione Tuipulotu of the British and Irish Lions celebrates with team-mate Finn Russell. | Getty Images

Huw Jones, the third member of the Lions’ all-Scottish midfield axis, might have been feeling left out but he made his presence felt in the 19th minute. Unfortunately, for Jones his ‘try’ was disallowed. The outside centre had been tackled by Max Jorgensen a yard short but managed to recover and get over the line. He had not released the ball, though, and although the try was awarded initially, it was chalked off after a TMO check.

Lead didn’t reflect Lions’ dominance

Jorgensen, one of the few bright sparks for a hugely disappointing Australian team, dragged the home side back into the game with a try from nowhere when he beat Hugo Keenan in the air and surged for the line. That cut the Lions’ lead to 10-6 but Tom Curry increased their advantage before half-time with a score from close range after a period of sustained pressure.

Russell, who converted Tuipulotu’s try, was on target again and the Lions went into the changing rooms 17-5 ahead. It was a lead that didn’t truly reflect the tourists’ first-half dominance. Australia were hanging in there but they were clearly second best, and their rookie fly-half Tom Lynagh was struggling. At one point, he tried to tackle Tuipulotu and just bounced off him.

Huw Jones of the British and Irish Lions dives over to score, only for the try to be disallowed on review. | Getty Images

By contrast, Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park were running the show for the Lions. Their kicking game was excellent, pinning the Wallabies back in their own half. Special mention too for the back row of Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry and Jack Conan who more than justified their selection.

Russell nailed it from the touchline

The Lions scored their third - and final - try a minute into the second half and effectively killed the game. Russell and Jones were both involved as Curry stole an Aussie lineout which went over the back. Jones made good yardage and when the ball was recycled he passed it on to Curry who played in Dan Sheehan to score in the corner. Russell nailed the conversion from out on the touchline to push the visitors 24-5 ahead and leave Australia with a mountain to climb.

To their credit, they found fresh impetus from the bench and came good in the last quarter, scoring tries through Carlo Tizzano and Tate McDermott. By that point both Tuipulotu and Russell had departed, replaced by Bundee Aki and Marcus Smith, respectively. The Lions lost some of their cohesion and were grateful for the breathing space Smith’s penalty gave them in between the two Aussie tries.

The winning margin in the end was only eight points but the Lions will head to Melbourne next weekend with the wind in their sails as they look to clinch the series.

Teams and scorers

Scorers: Australia: Tries: Jorgensen, Tizzano, McDermott. Con: Donaldson 2. Lions: Tries: Tuipulotu, Curry, Sheehan. Cons: Russell 3. Pens: Russell, M Smith.

Australia: T Wright; M Jorgensen, J-A Suaalii, L Ikitau (A Kellaway 68), H Potter; T Lynagh (B Donaldson 61), J Gordon (T McDermott 59); J Slipper (A Bell 49), M Faessler (B Pollard 49), A Alaalatoa (T Robertson 64), N Frost, J Williams (T Hooper, 59), N Champion de Crespigny (C Tizzano 66), F McReight, H Wilson (capt).

Lions: H Keenan; T Freeman, H Jones, S Tuipulotu (B Aki 58), J Lowe; F Russell (M Smith 66), J Gibson-Park ( A Mitchell 74); E Genge (A Porter 48), D Sheehan (R Kelleher 62), T Furlong (W Stuart 58), M Itoje (capt), J McCarthy (O Chessum 43), T Beirne, T Curry (B Earl 58), J Conan.