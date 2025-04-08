Home semi versus Finn Russell and Bath is potential prize for Edinburgh Rugby

Mosese Tuipulotu is available to Edinburgh again after suspension. | SNS Group

But head coach Sean Everitt braced for ‘step up’ in quarter-final clash with Bulls

The lure of a home semi-final will add motivational fuel to the fire for Edinburgh this weekend as they take on the Vodacom Bulls in the last eight of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Results in the last 16 have left Sean Everitt’s side as the second highest ranked left in the competition. Consequently, if they can overcome the South African visitors in Saturday’s quarter-final at Hive Stadium they will be at home again in the semis, against the winners of the Bath-Gloucester tie.

The possibility of coming up against Finn Russell and co in the next round is one to whet the appetite but Everitt is not looking too far ahead and knows the Bulls represent a step up in quality.

Edinburgh beat the Lions 24-12 in the round of 16 at Hive last Friday and can potentially reach the final by playing three home knockout games.

“We spoke last week about getting home ties in the round of 16 and quarter-final, and we've managed that. Now, if we get through, we get a home semi,” said Everitt.

“We set ourselves up nicely, but like I say, it's a difficult challenge ahead of us. One that we're not afraid of, and one that we certainly are going for.”

The Bulls booked their place in the last eight with a win over Bayonne and have based themselves in Biarritz as they prepare for the Edinburgh match. Having overcome one South African team in the last round, Everitt is now plotting the downfall of another but believes the Bulls will pose a stiffer test than the Lions.

“Yes, it is a step up,” said the coach. “They're two-time URC finalists. They had a good win against Bayonne away from home and South African teams have struggled against the French teams away.

“We know they pride themselves on set-piece and physicality. So, a difficult team to play against. We know them quite well after playing them in the earlier rounds of the URC and then obviously at home last year. So, we know what they're going to bring.”

Edinburgh's James Lang in action against the Bulls during last season's URC match at Hive Stadium which Edinburgh won 31-23. | SNS Group

Some teams have been accused of not affording the Challenge Cup the respect it deserves but Everitt said that was not true of the South African franchises. Everitt’s former club, the Sharks, won the Challenge Cup last season, becoming the first South African side to lift one of the ‘European’ trophies.

“Yes, they do take the competition seriously,” said the Edinburgh coach. “I was part of a group of coaches that were really keen on getting into the European competitions when I was back in Durban. We see it as a prestigious competition.

“The Bulls are definitely taking this game seriously. They planned a four-week tour to the UK, regardless of whether they won or lost anyway, so they were quite positive that they were going to get through. I expect that they'll come at us full strength on Saturday.”